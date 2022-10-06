Herschel Walker’s Son, Christian: My Dad Threatened To Murder Us, We Ran Away From His Violence

Don’t count the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia Herschel Walker’s son one of his supporters–-at least not anymore.

Christian Walker, a 23-year-old conservative podcast host, has slammed his former football hero father in a video posted on social media as well as in a series of Tweets.

“I know my mom, and I would really appreciate it if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” Christian Walker said on Oct. 4.

MAGA Herschel walker is in a tight race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock for a seat that could be crucial in determining whether Democrats maintain their majority in the upper chamber, Politico reported.

Trump has come out as one of Herschel’s supporters.

Christian Walker is the son of Herschel and Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, who were married from 1983 to 2002.

‘“Family values, people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them,” Christian said in a tweeted video shortly after it was revealed by The Daily Beast that the pro-life candidate had paid for an abortion for a girlfriend in 2009. “He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?”

Herschel Walker denies paying for an abortion.

In response to his father’s denials, Christian tweeted, “I was silent, lie, after lie, after lie. The abortion part dropped yesterday; it’s literally his handwriting on the card; they say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter; he lies about it. OK, I’m done. Done. Everything has been a lie.”



this Herschel Walker story has everythinghttps://t.co/k37hCiNtnW pic.twitter.com/KhRlsW6QR7 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2022

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate it if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” Christian said in his video message. “You’re not a ‘family man when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

He added: “I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other people’s lives. How dare you.”

Christian also called out the GOP for supporting his father, as well as liberals for attacks he has received.

“I LOVE my son no matter what,” the candidate tweeted in response.

Regarding the latest Democrat attack: pic.twitter.com/OjrDcGak95 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022

Cindy DeAngelis Grossman was Herschel Walker’s candidate’s first wife. They married in 1983 after meeting at the University of Georgia, where the Herschel was a football legend.

Christian Walker was born in 1999 in Dallas soon after Herschel Walker retired from the Dallas Cowboys, the last professional team for which he played. He and Grossman divorced in 2002, when their son was three years old, ABC News reported.

In 2005, Grossman sought and was granted a restraining order against Herschel Walker.

In a 2008 interview with ABC News’ “Nightline,” Grossman claimed that her ex-husband once threatened her with a weapon, holding a gun to her head.

Herschel Walker claimed not to remember that specific incident, suggesting it was due to his diagnosis of dissociative identity disorder, or D.I.D., a complex mental health condition characterized by some severe and potentially debilitating symptoms. Herschel now says he received treatment and is “healed” of his D.I.D.

So what you’re saying @EWErickson is that conservative Christian women care about @HerschelWalker’s spousal abuse, but conservative Christian men don’t give a damn, right? https://t.co/aZCxQ0PyoU — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 4, 2022

Former Georgia running back and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker and his wife Julie stand for the anthem before a college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) / Inset: Christian Walker, https://twitter.com/ChristianWalk1r/status/1577284445367042049?s=20&t=8hnDlinnOccgCv5Mz6-yVg