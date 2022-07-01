Georgia Sen. Warnock Has Double-Digit Poll Lead Over Herschel Walker

Incumbent Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock made history when he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2020 and a new poll suggests he is likely to retain his seat.

A poll released on June 29 by Quinnipiac University shows Warnock, who is a Democrat, has a double-digit lead over his Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

This shows a major upswing for Warnock. In January, when Quinnipiac’s poll showed Walker with 49 percent of the vote and Warnock with 48 percent.

Conducted June 23-27, the poll comes at a time when Walker’s reputation has been damaged by revelations of three children he had outside of his marriage. It was previously believed Walker only had one son, 22-year-old Christian Walker, but reports revealed he has children ages 20, 13 and 10. Walker has admitted the reports are accurate.

“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter,” Walker said in a statement. “They’re not ‘undisclosed’ — they’re my kids. I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports Fitness & Nutrition.”

“I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?” Walker continued. “Saying I hide my children because I don’t discuss them with reporters to win a campaign? That’s outrageous. I can take the heat, that’s politics — but leave my kids alone.”



Despite his statement, the news has caused some viewers to question Walker’s honesty as he has been an outspoken advocate against absentee fathers.

There are some differences in polling when it comes to race and gender. Warnock has 88 percent of Black voters, while Walker has 62 percent of white voters. Warnock is also more supported by women (61 percent), while Walker is more supported by men (52 percent).

The poll also shows Georgia’s gubernatorial race between Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is in a deadlock. Both candidates have 48 percent of voters’ support but lead their respective racial demographics.

Kemp is performing better with white voters with 68 percent of the vote, while Abrams holds 83 percent of Black voters.

There are also breakouts for each candidate with different age demographics on the senate and governor races.

The polls should be taken with caution because Quinnipiac’s 2020 polling underestimated GOP support, according to NBC News.

PHOTO: Raphael Warnock speaks at the Gwinnett County Democratic Party fundraiser on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Norcross, Ga. (AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess)