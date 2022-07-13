Herschel Walker Starts Fumbling His Campaign, This Time It’s Comments On Clean Air And China

Oops, Herschel Walker did it again. The former football player turned Georgia Republican Senate candidate has been racking up gaffe after gaffe. His latest came when he was fielding a question about his thoughts on climate change during a recent campaign event.

“Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then — now we got we to clean that backup,” he responded.

The answer left people scratching their heads.

Walker is running against Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

This is just one of Walker’s nonsensical answers since he’s been on the campaign trail.

His answer on gun control following the Uvalde, Texas, mass school shooting was another concern. After 21 people were murdered by a gunman at a Texas school on May 24, Walker was queried about his stance on gun control.

“It’s the person wielding that weapon. You know Cain killed Abel,” Walker said during an interview with Fox News, referencing the biblical story in which one brother killed another over jealousy.

“And uh, that’s a problem that we have. What we need to do is look into how we can stop those things. You know we talked about doing a disinformation, what about getting a department that can, uh, look at young men that’s looking at, or women, that’s looking at social media. What about doing that looking into things like that, and we can stop that, that way,” Walker went on.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

Click here to take the next step

Herschel on the climate/Green New Deal/air:



"Since we don't control the air our good air decided to float over to China's bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got we to clean that back up." pic.twitter.com/BsR4GVAbX7 — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) July 11, 2022

There have been other controversies, such as being caught in numerous lies. In one report Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t. Then came the public acknowledgment of having three children with women he was not married to.

Them there is Walker’s admission to battling with mental illness and said he played Russian roulette with a loaded gun. His ex-wife revealed he also once pointed a gun at her head and threatened to shoot her, Bloomberg reported.

All these fumbles have Walker and his team to reevaluate his campaign and he has hired Walker fumbles he had hired GOP veterans to help him reset.

They include Chip Lake, a veteran Georgia political operative as senior adviser for campaign operations, and Gail Gitcho, a national GOP strategist who was communications director for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, as a communications consultant, Bloomberg reported.

Walker won the May 24 GOP primary in Georgia after he was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and other prominent national Republicans.

Before becoming a professional player in the National Football League Walker was a star football player at the University of Georgia and a legend in the state.

Did Herschel Walker say he's familiar with China's air because he and Sarah Palin can see it from his house? — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) July 11, 2022

Photo: A supporter takes a photo with U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker during an election night watch party, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Walker won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia’s primary election. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)