Questions Raised About Whether Herschel Walker Has CTE After Comments on Mass Murder at Texas School

People are inquiring about the mental health of Republican Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker after his response when asked his opinion on the second-worst school shooting in recent American history. Some have suggested the former NFL icon has chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease more commonly known as CTE.

After 21 people were murdered by a gunman at a Texas school on May 24 – including 19 children and two teachers – Walker was asked about his stance on gun control.

“It’s the person wielding that weapon. You know Cain killed Abel,” Walker said during an interview with Fox News, referencing the biblical story in which one brother killed another over jealousy.

“And uh, that’s a problem that we have. What we need to do is look into how we can stop those things. You know we talked about doing a disinformation, what about getting a department that can, uh, look at young men that’s looking at, or women, that’s looking at social media. What about doing that looking into things like that and we can stop that, that way,” Walker rambled on.

“But yet they want to just continue to talk about taking away your constitutional rights and I think there’s more things we need to look into,” Walker continued. “This has been happening for years and the way we stop it by putting money into the mental health field, by putting money into other departments other than departments that want to take away your rights.”

It didn’t take long for people to weigh in. “Georgia is going to elect the first mentally retarded American to the Senate,” Twitter user @ritaresarian wrote.

“If people in Georgia think this is a serious person who should be in Congress, then there is no hope. It’s over!” journalist Karen Hunter wrote.

Twitter user @amberceles responded with three embarrassed emojis and a clip of Walker telling CNN, “What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff,” after being asked if he’d support new gun laws after the latest mass shooting.

“Herschel Walker’s solution to school shootings involves ‘a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at social media.’” Journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted.

Walker is anti-reparations for Black Americans, and has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. He launched his senate campaign on Aug. 25, 2021.

He is running against popular, history-making incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Backed by Trump, Walker recently showed a narrow lead in the polls ahead of Warnock in Georgia.

“I pray that Warnock wins this election. It is obvious that Walker is suffering from CTE and he needs medical help,” @ericsslater tweeted. “He cannot be elected to the Senate. This is absolutely insane.”

“The sad part is he’ll be easy to control and told what bills to vote on and reject if elected,” @copling2 wrote.

This isn’t the first time Herschel Walker has been suspected of CTE. A Newsweek writer questioned whether he was suffering from an early-onset of the disease in January after his response to a question about how he would have voted on the infrastructure bill that passed in Nov. 2021.

“’I’d have to see all the facts,’ Walker said, almost appearing like he caught the interviewer in a gotcha question that actually never existed in the first place. ‘I think that’s one thing I think,’” the writer wrote in his quote of Walker after stating the former University of Georgia running back was “perhaps battling a fine blend of pure ignorance and early-stage CTE.”

Walker wrote a book in 2008 titled “Breaking Free” about his battle with dissociative identity disorder, a mental health condition that causes multiple personalities. Walker had at least a dozen of them, according to WBUR.

Walker also admitted to playing Russian Roulette with guests at his home in a 2015 interview with ESPN, Fox Sports reported.

In a tweet sent on April 12, Walker also caused many to speculate about whether he had mental health issues.

“Build back better. You probably want something written, like law of the land, stating all men are to be treated equal. Oh! We have the Constitution. So you probably want to put people in charge whose gonna fight for the Constitution. Just thinking. God bless you,” Walker said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Users instantly called out Walker for not making any sense in the video.

“Walker has issues and it clearly shows. Hopefully voters in the May 24 GOP primary recognize that and end his silly quest for a job he’s incapable of doing,” user @viequesdynamo wrote.

“I’m sorry I see nothing but brain damage. Just wow! Speechless!” @RichardLV89102 chimed in.

PHOTO: U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night watch party, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)