Herschel Walker Wants To Send Defund-The-Police Protesters To Countries Without Police. ‘I Want Them To Be Happy’

Written by Ann Brown

73 SHARES Share Tweet

President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws football’s during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Tweets by former NFL running back Herschel Walker have many scratching their heads, wondering just what Kool-Aid he’s been drinking.

Recently, Walker tweeted a Bible verse from the book of Matthew that speaks of forgiveness. One can only conclude from it, he feels Black people should forgive whites for the sins of their ancestors.

“I was reading the greatest book ever written, the Bible, and I read ‘But if you don’t forgive others, your Father will not forgive your offenses.’ – Matthew 6:15,” wrote Walker, who played 12 years in the NFL.

Walker added: “Why are we penalizing people for what their ancestors did? Forgiveness doesn’t mean you get something in return,” Fox News reported.

Walker is no stranger to making headlines by sharing his opinions on the social media site. He has even offered to work with airlines to send people who want to defund the police to countries without them.

“I have an idea… For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy!” Walker tweeted.

Of course, Walker’s tweets caused a blowup on Twitter.

As Canadian evolutionary psychologist and professor Gad Saad (@GadSaad) tweeted in response to Walker’s defund-the-police protesters tweet: “Hey Herschel, buckle up. You will soon have 19-year-old white kids who study Intersectional Feminism and Critical Race Theory at @Wellesley calling you a white supremacist in 3, 2, 1,… [I’ll retweet.]”

GWORO FOR BRAINS (@jackonory3) tweeted: “A token negro, wishing to set himself aside and play the good boy to the establishment that favoured him because he could run fast and catch a ball. What about George Floyds rights? Armaud Arberry and all the other blacks killed for fun? I’m hardly surprised by swirlin hershel…”

There were those who backed Walker, such as Michael W (@MichaelWoody70) who tweeted: “From a Black veteran I salute you sir. Happy 4th of July to everyone who agrees with Mr. WALKER.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Walker is an avid supporter of Trump and a critic of the media, who he claimed is stoking the racial divide in the country.

At one point in his football career, Walker was a player for the USFL (United States Football League)’s New Jersey Generals, a team that was owned by Donald Trump back in the 1980s. He played for the Generals for two seasons in 1984 and 1985 before heading over to play 12 more years in the NFL, Black Enterprise reported.

I was reading the greatest book ever written, the Bible, and I read “But if you don’t forgive others, your Father will not forgive your offenses.” – Matthew 6:15



Why are we penalizing people for what their ancestors did? Forgiveness doesn’t mean you get something in return. — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) July 3, 2020

Hey Herschel, buckle up. You will soon have 19-year-old white kids who study Intersectional Feminism and Critical Race Theory at @Wellesley calling you a white supremacist in 3, 2, 1,… [I'll retweet.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 3, 2020

God bless you, Mr. Walker!! — We need law & order (@LawOrderPeace) July 3, 2020

A token negro, wishing to set himself aside and play the good boy to the establishment that favoured him because he could run fast and catch a ball. What about George Floyds rights? Armaud Arberry and all the other blacks killed for fun? I’m hardly surprised by swirlin hershel… — GWORO FOR BRAINS 🕺🏿🕺🏿💥💥💥💥💥💥 (@jackonory3) July 3, 2020

From a Black veteran I salute you sir. Happy 4th of July to everyone who agrees with Mr. WALKER. pic.twitter.com/w3OV2qzzYy — Michael W (@MichaelWoody70) July 3, 2020