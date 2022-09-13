Chappelle And Rock Open Up About The Slap: Will Did The Impression Of A Perfect Person For 30 years, Then Ripped His Mask Off

It’s been months since the “slap heard across the world” happened, but comedian Chris Rock, who was slapped across the face by actor Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards in March, is finally talking about it — and, of course, it’s part of his comedy routine.

Rock is touring Europe with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. The standup tour kicked off at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena in the U.K. recently. And they are both chatting up the infamous Oscar incident.

Rock told fans that the slap hurt, while Chappelle also opened up about his recent on-stage assault.

“Did that s**t hurt?” Rock asked the audience of the slap. “Goddam right… the motherf***** hit me over a bulls*** joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”

Smith struck Rock in the face onstage at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre after the comedian cracked a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock made a joke on air about Smith’s wife, Pinkett Smith having a bald haircut.

“Jada, I love you! ‘G.I. Jane 2’, can’t wait to see it, alright! That was a nice one,” Rock said jokingly, referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head being like that of Demi Moore played the main character in the 1997 movie with a shaved head. has been very open about her emotional struggle with having alopecia. Smith promptly walked on stage, slapped Rock and returned to his seat. Pinkett Smith



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

No Doctor Visit Required, Get Policy for as low as $30 per Month

Click here to take the next step

Smith then shouted from his seat that Rock should “keep my wife’s name out your f mouth.”

The slap resulted in Smith being banned from returning to the Oscars or attending any other Oscar Awards events for the next 10 years.

Then in May, Chappelle was attacked onstage during his stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles at the Netflix Is A Joke festival. The attacker was identified by police as 24-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was charged with four misdemeanors, Newsweek reported.

“That was some scary s***,” Chappelle said of being attacked by Lee on stage, and quipped: “Was that Will Smith?”

Addressing the Smith situation, Chappelle said the slap was “very strange choice” since Smith grew up in West Philadelphia, which is known to be a rough area.

“A lot of people forget who Will Smith is,” he said, The New York Post reported. “Then 10 minutes before he was about to get the biggest award, he acted like he was back in Philadelphia.”

Chappelle added: “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us. Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe.”

Will Smith hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) / Dave Chappelle at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC to accept the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Oct. 27, 2019, (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) / Chris Rock at the premiere of “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted,” June 7, 2012 (zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx)