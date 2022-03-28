Black America Responds To Will Smith Snapping and Slapping Chris Rock

PLEASE NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect that Will Smith apologized directly to Chris Rock via social media.

Last night Will Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor after over 30 years as a Hollywood A-lister – but that’s not why the beloved actor was trending. Instead of being revered for finally getting an award that many feel is long overdue, the “King Richard” actor is trending because he slapped Oscar host, comedian and fellow Hollywood powerhouse Chris Rock.

Dubbed as “the slap that was heard around the world,” the now-infamous incident took place during the show – which aired on Sunday, March 27 – after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jade Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you! ‘G.I. Jane 2’, can’t wait to see it, alright! That was a nice one,” Rock said in jest, referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head as Demi Moore played the main character in the 1997 movie with a shaved head. Will Smith promptly walked on stage, slapped Rock and returned to his seat.

Full non bleeped clip of that Will Smith bit at the Oscars… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9otBl7eAKl — James Metcalfe (@metcalfejames) March 28, 2022

A seemingly stunned Chris Rock then said, “Oh wow! Wow! Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me.” Smith then yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth!” Rock replied, “Wow dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke.”

Smith reiterated his words and Rock said, “I’m going to.” During a commercial break, Hollywood icons Denzel Washington and multi-hyphenate entertainment executive Tyler Perry were seen talking to Smith before he returned to his seat and wiped his eyes with a piece of tissue.

Pinkett Smith has been open about her journey with an alopecia diagnosis – which is the reason for her hair loss. She didn’t seem amused by Rock’s joke at all, but Smith initially laughed before noticing his wife’s reaction, then taking to the stage and slapping Rock.

Smith went on to win the best actor oscar and tearfully apologized for his behavior during his acceptance speech, but not directly to Rock.

“I want to apologize to the academy; I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment,” Smith said. “I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine light on all of the people … Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams, but love will make you do crazy things.”

Will also said Washington told him, “At your highest moment be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Some people defended Smith, while others expressed how disappointed they were in him. Others assumed the slap was staged. Smith’s family stood firm in their support of him, posting photos and videos of his win. His youngest son, Jaden Smith, even tweeted, “And That’s How We Do It” after the Oscars.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

The academy said it has launched a formal review of the incident, according to USA Today.

In the meantime, Black America certainly had plenty to say about the matter on social media. Here are some of their reactions:

You don’t want any jokes on you during a comedy performance, don’t sit in the front row. Your home is a safe space. Stay right there & laugh when the comedian is talking about other people. https://t.co/V0l9OBAiKS pic.twitter.com/NS5MaDljd6 — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) March 28, 2022

The unfortunate part is that the very thing Will Smith has been waiting for his entire life is now blurred with a slap, and the slap is what’s being glorified and not him winning an Oscar.



Mama always said, “pick your battles WISELY!” #Oscars — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) March 28, 2022

Kevin Hart backstage rehearsing his Jada jokes when he saw Will Smith walking up the stage pic.twitter.com/ZGZFXNOFlV — Hans L. Shipiki (@hanscuffed) March 28, 2022

Will Smith really slapped Chris rock at the oscars over a joke, but couldn’t slap the dude that was balls deep in his wife 💀#Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/0sa2raWxEc — A (@Aadam_12) March 28, 2022

Everyone at Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris#Oscars pic.twitter.com/V5WAXEnLAv — Dua (@dua_zam) March 28, 2022

Denzel Washington is a wise OG for telling Will Smith “at the highest moment becareful that’s when the devil comes for you” 💯 facts. Will and Chris should sort this out… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CS67YxlhN8 — Aria (@ariaischic) March 28, 2022

Total BS by @willsmith. If his night is ruined because of this he deserves it. The man has Denzel & Bradley Cooper trying to calm him down. For what? A joke about his wife in G.I. Joe? Come on! The shit was embarrassing! A very very bad look! Love Will. But not after this B.S. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

I refuse to behave like Will Smith

I refuse to behave like Chris Rock



I prefer to behave like Denzel Washington

In a very uncomfortable and heated moment, he gave wisdom, understanding, correction and comfort. #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/gC9vJDmqJu — Peter Etenung (@petosquare_) March 28, 2022

Tiffany Haddish on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the #Oscars — “When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me… it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives”



(Source: https://t.co/YffhLEYLmQ) pic.twitter.com/8btndC1MRY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 28, 2022

The SLAP is about the disrespect of his WIFE’s MEDICAL CONDITION! There’s NOTHING else to talk about. I don’t care what Denzel says to him! — Vicki Dillard (@DillardVicki) March 28, 2022

You can’t pick and choose which jokes are off limits — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) March 28, 2022

So I heard the Oscars turned into the Source Awards last night. — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) March 28, 2022

Kanye West sampling this as we speak

pic.twitter.com/tobh6IWD0j — memory lane (@bitchiwas999) March 28, 2022

‘The Will Smith’ act is a reflection of the same unmanly thing that produces drive-bys



Real Men wouldn’t come up & deliver a bitch force cuff—where & when it was safe to do so w/o worry of retaliation—& not even stop the offender from grinning



This assumes it wasn’t FAKED — JudgeJoeBrown (@JudgeJoeBrownTV) March 28, 2022

I'm going to tell you right now: Do not trust any Negro who thinks that Chris Rock deserved to get slapped. — Irami Osei-Frimpong (@IramiOF) March 28, 2022

Also, Demi Moore was hot in G.I. Jane. And Jada is hot now. So who are the real ableists? — Irami Osei-Frimpong (@IramiOF) March 28, 2022

The following day, after momentous reactions across social and traditional media, Will Smith posted a direct apology to Chris Rock on his social media platforms.

PHOTO: Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)