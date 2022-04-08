Will Smith Banned From Oscars For 10 Years After Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars or any of its related events for 10 years as punishment for slapping comedian and host Chris Rock during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced their decision on Friday, April 8, after moving up Smith’s disciplinary hearing from its initial date of April 18 due to the “King Richard” actor’s resignation as a voting member of the Academy. The Board of Governors noted Smith’s resignation took suspension or expulsion off the table as a form of discipline.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the statement said.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the statement continued.

It was signed by Academy President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson. The Academy also apologized for not giving an adequate response the night of the incident.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room,” the statement added. “For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

The Academy also expressed their “deep gratitude” to Rock “for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances,” as well as the award show’s hosts, nominees, presenters and winners “for their poise and grace during our telecast.”

Smith, who won’t be stripped of his Best Actor Oscar and will still be eligible for future nominations, released a concise statement in response to his ban.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said, echoing his prior sentiments – both when he apologized in an Instagram post the day after the show and when he noted he would “fully accept any and all consequences.”

Rock still hasn’t directly addressed the incident publicly, except for noting during one of his stand-up shows that he was “still kind of processing what happened.”

Here are some reactions to Will Smith’s Oscar ban from Twitter:

They banned Will Smith for 10 years?! How long are Harvey Weinstein and Mel Gibson banned for? https://t.co/wVOlabctKy — Frederick "Pre-order Patriarchy Blues" Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 8, 2022

My nigga still got his Oscars tho pic.twitter.com/phi84fZN3J — DANIEL KALUUYA LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME (@WrittenByHanna) April 8, 2022

I can't believe how low we've come in our society when violence no longer means violence. On live TV no less. Will Smith betrayed us all. Sure.. Jada mind controlled him as usual… But fucc. Smith was my hero growing up. — Noah J Wright (@DarthMediocrity) April 8, 2022

Overreaction, just like Will’s. We’re all reactionary and have hair triggers – chilling is required! — 👈 Round! (@KristinaCramer7) April 8, 2022

Will Smith being banned from the Oscars for 10 years is astounding. They really kept giving awards to known sexual abusers and pedophiles, but a slap is really where they’re going to start banning people. — Natalie Dallas (@DallasasinTexas) April 8, 2022

This decision is excessive. Ten years? I bet even Chris would say this is doing the most. pic.twitter.com/YTSmccLnGi — Maestra (@bellabemybaby) April 8, 2022

Will Smith banned from Academy events – OK. He resigned so might not.



But 10 years is harsh & smacks of criminalising him when White male Oscar winners who’ve done bad & worse are not banned.



The Racism & Double Standards here stinks.



The ideology of Whiteness is a sickness. https://t.co/Gmq43w1A8X — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) April 8, 2022

I’m crying because Will Smith is just banned from sitting through the boring 3+ hour ceremony.



What a joke of a punishment. https://t.co/NdXFchFtKn — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) April 8, 2022

Will Smith being banned from the Oscars for 10 years is hilarious because The Academy actually thinks people will be watching it in 10 years time. — Younis (@younityyy) April 8, 2022

~ Will Smith slapped Chris Rock



~ He was defending his wife (he thought)



~ He apologized



~ The wife said she no send her husband, threw him under the bus



~ Will Smith banned from Oscar for 10 years & big films on hold



~ If things no rosy, she might walk



~ Sorry Will Smith — POOJA… (@PoojaMedia) April 8, 2022

PHOTO: Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)