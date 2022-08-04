15 Things To Know About How Rick Ross Built His Empire

Hip-hop artist Rick Ross has proven he has a knack for business as much as he has for music.

Ross’s career seems to hit right out of the box. His “Port of Miami” debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 albums chart in 2016 and made “Hustlin’” an instant hit with everyone singing the song’s hook– “every day I’m hustlin, hustling, hustling.”’

Ross proved not to be a one-hit wonder and racked up hip after hit, in the process creating an empire born through entrepreneurship.

Today, the Miami-based artist is worth an estimated $45 million. He made the Forbes list of Hip-Hop Cash Kings in 2017.

Here are 15 things to know about how Ross built his empire.