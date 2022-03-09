President Joe Biden On 2 Black Congressmen: They Look Like They ‘Could And Did Play Ball’

President Joe Biden sparked outrage on social media with a racial remark he made about two Black congressmen while he was giving a speech in support of veterans as part of his unity agenda.

Among those in attendance on the stage with Biden were three congressmen from Texas: Rep. Marc Allison Veasey (D-TX 33rd District) and Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX 32nd District), who are both Black, and Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX 6th District), who is white.

“The three congressmen you have here — two of them look like they could — they really could and did play ball. And the other one looks like he could bomb you. And — that’s — it’s a tough group but a good group,” Biden said in his March 8 speech at a Veterans Affairs medical clinic in front of a live audience in Fort Worth, Texas.

Allred is a lawyer and former linebacker who played for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Biden’s remark about “he could bomb you” could have been referring to Ellzey’s former days as a Navy combat pilot. In football, a “bomb” is a term used to describe a long, high arcing pass.

Biden mentioned all three congressmen’s support for veterans, saying Veasey was responsible for a bill that passed to create a national monument to Medal of Honor winners and recipients. Allred is on the Veterans Affairs committee in the House and has worked to advance support for veterans’ mental health issues.

Wait, y’all didn’t know Joe Biden was racist? Oh yeah, Joe Biden is racist as hell. I mean collaborating with senators from White supremacist terror regimes to keep Black children from integrating White schools racist… https://t.co/BSKuMGgTsy — Lion of the Bantu: The Negro Subversive (@negrosubversive) March 8, 2022

This isn’t the first time Biden has made remarks deemed racist. He has racked up a slew of other comments leading some to say he is racist.

“President Joe Biden is a racist, not because he thinks one race is better than another but because he said, ‘If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.’ That is the definition of racism,” newspaper reader Harriet Borgerhoff wrote in a letter to the editor of The Conway Daily Sun newspaper. The letter referred to Biden’s remark to Charlamagne tha God during a 2020 interview on The Breakfast Club prior to the 2020 presidential election.

There have been other racial gaffes made by Biden.

During the 2008 presidential election, Biden gave fellow Democratic candidate Barack Obama a backhanded racist compliment. He said of Obama, “You got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

And in August 2021, Biden appeared to call his senior advisor Cedric Richmond “boy” when introducing him during a virtual briefing on Hurricane Ida held by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Richmond is Black, and the term “boy” is obviously offensive and considered racist.

“We’re waiting for a few more people to get on, but we’re going to get started if that’s OK with you all,” Biden said. “I’m here with my senior adviser and, uh, boy who knows Louisiana very well, man. And New Orleans. Cedric Richmond,” Biden said, according to a Mediate report.

Photo: President Joe Biden speaks about expanding access to health care and benefits for veterans affected by military environmental exposures at the Resource Connection of Tarrant County in Fort Worth, Texas, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)/Photo: U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, talks to the media outside of the U.S. Courthouse, July 14, 2014, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)/Photo: Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, raises his hand for a photo after his swearing-in ceremony, at the Capitol in Washington, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)/Photo: Rep Colin Allred, D-Texas, speaks during news conference unveiling of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)