Joe Biden: You Ain’t Black If You Ask Tough Questions And Have A Problem Deciding Between Me And MAGA

Written by Ann Brown

Charlamagne Tha God attends Politicon at The Pasadena Convention Center, Aug. 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally, March 2, 2020, at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Joe Biden may think he has the Black vote locked and loaded, especially after his big win in South Carolina in February at the hands of Black voters. But the presumptive 2020 Democratic candidate might want to think again, especially after today’s interview with Charlamagne tha God on the hugely popular radio show, “The Breakfast Club.”

The interview was a long time coming. Charlamagne complained publicly earlier this year that it seemed like Biden was dodging his invites to come on the radio show, despite the fact most of the other Democratic candidates at the time had spent time behind the mic with Charlamagne.

In interviews, Charlamagne questioned Biden’s motives for ignoring the program as well as Biden’s apparent lack of policies for the Black community. (It wasn’t until this month that Biden released “Lift Every Voice: The Biden Plan for Black America.”)

In a March interview with MSNBC, Charlamagne was asked why Biden hadn’t yet agreed to appear on “The Breakfast Club.”

“I really have no idea,” Charlamagne replied. “Joe Biden owes Black people his political life, you know what I’m saying? So don’t disrespect that base by not showing up, especially when all of your former opponents did.”

Biden continued to offer one of his surrogates to appear, which the show refused. They wanted the man himself.

“That’s kinda wack if all the other candidates went on themselves and you want to send a surrogate. Who do you think you are?” Charlamagne asked during the MSNBC interview.

Well, Charlamagne finally got Biden on the show, but just as the 18-minute interview was heating up, a Biden aide interrupted the interview to say Biden had to leave. Biden chimed in that he had to go to another interview.

While on the show, however, the former Vice President questioned Charlamagne’s “Blackness.”

Biden’s quip came when Charlamagne tha God challenged Biden over his decades-long record on racial issues and whether he would choose a Black, female running mate, Politico reported.

“I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered, but I guarantee you: There are multiple Black women being considered. Multiple,” the candidate said of his search or a vice presidential nominee.

That’s when one of Biden’s aides tried to cut short the interview by saying, “Thank you so much. That’s really our time. I apologize.”

“You can’t do that to Black media!” Charlamagne shot back.

“I do that to white media and Black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock,” Biden responded, apparently referring to a subsequent media appearance by Dr. Jill Biden, before adding: “Uh oh. I’m in trouble.”

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden,” Charlamagne said. “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden asked. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

This statement, of course, set off a flood of responses on social media. One person tweeted: “For all those people wondering if they were Black or not, Joe Biden clarifies that for you: If you dont vote for him you aint Black.”

The Moguldom Nation founder, Jamarlin Martin, tweeted, “If you have a problem with reparations at the top of the DNC ticket, then you’re white.” And, “It’s like the Democratic Party has slaves who are trapped between fear & an exploitation of voter equity.”

Another person tweeted, “Ah yes, you’re not ***really*** Black unless you vote the way that Joe Biden thinks you should vote. Of course this is the same guy who said of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan: ‘They’re gonna put y’all back in chains.'”

On Twitter, #YouAintBlack is trending. And it’s sparking a debate over Biden and the election.

As one person posted with the hashtag, “I’ll say this: I AM Black, and I’m not offended by Joe Biden’s #YouAintBlack quip. I DON’T CARE. This race is between him and trump. trump is the guy who said “Shithole countries,” “my African American,” and a TON of other shit. I won’t be distracted. Neither should YOU.”

Another said with Biden just lost her vote. She posted: “#YouAintBlack I am very Black. And, I am voting for @realDonaldTrump you SEALED the deal @JoeBiden you’re the worst kind of racist, one that will insult one to the face! @iamwandasykes anyone voting for Joe is sick.”

