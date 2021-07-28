Black America: Why Does Hunter Biden Get To Smoke Crack 24/7 And Live Large Off Biden Name?

Black America is wondering about the “white privilege” being afforded to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, as an undated, unverified video of Hunter allegedly smoking crack circulates on Twitter.

Why has Hunter — a confessed former crack addict who has been caught sending racist tweets and texts — not been called out by the media?

In June, it came to light that Hunter had used the N-word in texts to his white lawyer. That same month, texts went public between Hunter and a cousin attempting to set him up on a date that said he wanted “no yellow,” referring to not wanting to date Asian women. Some feel there has insufficient media coverage of these incidents and of his own accounts of smoking crack, which he wrote about in his book, “Beautiful Things: A Memoir,” published in early 2021.

The Biden family has a history of “white privilege and derogatory attitude toward African-Americans,” New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said during an interview on “Hannity” in June.

“It is just Joe Biden and his Teflon coating that he has,” Devine said of the lack of outrage over Hunter’s derogatory texts, Fox News reported. “This is projection by Joe Biden, projecting his own family’s White privilege.”

Devine added, “You couldn’t get anyone more white privileged than Hunter Biden — who has had everything handed to him on a silver platter since he was born. His father has made sure that his son has had jobs, has had a university, has had clients, foreign clients showering him with millions of dollars. He has had every door opened to him.”

Despite all his troubles and scandals, Hunter has been allowed to thrive, publicly and professionally.

“Soon enough, directionless Hunter has a six-figure job at a bank run by Biden supporters. When Hunter grows bored, there’s another lucrative job under the tutelage of a former Biden staffer. When Hunter wants a house he can’t afford, he receives a loan for 110 percent of the purchase price. And when he goes bust, another friendly banker mops up the damage,” Washington Post columnist David Von Drehle wrote in a 2019 opinion piece.

Many in Black America have complained that Hunter’s antics would have landed him in prison if he was Black. They cited Joe Biden’s support of the war on drugs and his help in writing President Bill Clinton’s controversial 1994 Crime Bill, which has been blamed for the mass incarceration of Black people that continues to this day

“His father use to put black people in jail for a long time for smoking weed” Michu @DaRealist____ tweeted with a video that appeared to be of Hunter using a crack pipe.

His father use to put black people in jail for a long time for smoking weed. — Michu (@DaRealist____) July 28, 2021

“Remind me again of HOW MANY BLACK MEN were sent to prison behind HIS DADDY’S 1994 CRIME BILL that was aimed SPECIFICALLY AT CRACK COCAINE?!” Respect Thyself FIRST@MitchhctaM tweeted.

Remind me again of HOW MANY BLACK MEN were sent to prison behind HIS DADDY'S 1994 CRIME BILL that was aimed SPECIFICALLY AT CRACK COCAINE?! — Respect Thyself FIRST (@MitchhctaM) July 26, 2021

A Black person is five times more likely to be stopped without just cause than a white person, according to the NAACP’s Criminal Justice Fact Sheet, published this year.

Some 65 percent of Black adults have felt targeted by police because of their race and 84 percent of Black adults say whites are treated better than Black people by police.

The Moguldom Nation founder Jamarlin Martin tweeted, “They want you to put the cynicism down but what are they willing to give up? The rulers won’t give up their swamp bags & powerful networks. So Hunter gets to smoke crack & live large 24/7, b/c his daddy is the ‘Steve Jobs of Mass Incarceration.'”

They want you to put the cynicism down but what are they willing to give up? The rulers won't give up their swamp bags & powerful networks.



So Hunter gets to smoke crack & live large 24/7, b/c his daddy is the 'Steve Jobs of Mass Incarceration.'



https://t.co/5wOvlxlKnz — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) July 27, 2021

“Thousands of Black people were sent to prison for decades for doing that same shit. His White privilege keeps him free” DDave @DDAVE59 tweeted.

Who cares if his last name is Trump. Thousands of Black people were sent to prison for decades for doing that same shit. His White privilege keeps him free. — DDave (@DDAVE59) July 26, 2021

“There’s a tendency now to talk about Joe Biden as the sort of affable if inappropriate uncle, as loudmouth and silly,” said Naomi Murakawa, author of the book “The First Civil Right: How Liberals Built Prison America,” in a 2015 Marshall Project interview. “But he’s actually done really deeply disturbing, dangerous reforms that have made the criminal justice system more lethal and just bigger.”

Well I guess I’m going to continue my long streak of never voting for Hunter Biden. — Ball Street Journal (@ball_st_journal) July 26, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Damn I wish I saw this before I voted for Joe biden, becuase I totally would have still voted for biden. — Claaudio Saaaavedraa (@SlaudioCaavedra) July 25, 2021