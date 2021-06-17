Hunter Biden Told Cousin ‘No Yellow’ When Offered Hookup Intro With Asian Woman

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden seems to favor using racial slurs. Earlier this month, leaked text messages to his lawyer, who happened to be white, revealed that Hunter called the attorney the n-word several times.

Now comes evidence of Hunter using the racial slur “yellow” to refer to Asian women in a January 2019 text message to cousin Caroline Biden about getting fixed up with someone, according to a new report.

The Jan. 26, 2019, conversation was saved on Hunter’s abandoned laptop and was first reported by DailyMail.com.

In the text messages, Caroline — the daughter of President Biden’s brother James — offers to set Hunter up with one of her friends.

“Do you want foreign or domestic,” she asks, adding: “I can’t give you f—ing Asian sorry. I’m not doing it.”

Hunter replies, “Domesticated foreigner Is fine.” He then texts: “No yellow.”

The message appears to have been sent after Hunter ended his relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, Beau Biden.

The text exchange between Hunter and Caroline took place just months after Hunter fathered a daughter out of wedlock with Lunden Roberts. Hunter described Roberts in a September 2017 email as a “basketball mentor” to his daughter Maisy as well as Sasha Obama, International Business Times reported.

Twitter had lots to say about Hunter’s conversation with Caroline.

“Are they not talking about trafficking young women here?” @WEALTH_BAE tweeted.

Eaiwck Yamal @eaiwck pointed out,”‘Yellow’ is not a slur as well as ‘white’, ‘black’ and ‘brown’ are not slurs. I’m more concerned about the ‘Domesticated Foreigner’ phrase.”

John @jayyouelayey noted what he described as the lack of coverage of the incident in mainstream media. “Crickets,” he wrote.

Using racial slurs seems to be a pattern for Hunter.

In December 2018, a month before the text messages with Caroline, Hunter texted his lawyer, George Mesires, and asked “How much money do I owe you” before adding, “Because [sic] n—a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.”

The publication of Hunter’s message referring to Asians as “yellow” comes just after President Biden signed into law a measure aiming to fast-track investigation of coronavirus-related hate crimes against Asians.

Hunter hasn’t fallen far from the tree, The New York Post reported. President Biden also has a history of using racially charged language toward South Asian people. In 2006 Biden said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”

Are they not talking about trafficking young women here? — WEALTH BAE 🔥💸🌹 | Health, Wealth, and Happiness (@WEALTH_BAE) June 16, 2021

"Yellow" is not a slur as well as "white", "black" and "brown" are not slurs.



I'm more concerned about the "Domesticated Foreigner" phrase. — Eaiwck Yamal 🏴‍☠️🤍💜 (@eaiwck) June 16, 2021

Crickets from the mainstream media — John 🇺🇸 (@jayyouelayey) June 16, 2021

No, it doesn't. Just a dude asking his cousin to hook him up with 1 of her friends. Nothing wrong with that. — Black Diamond (@i_am_pharyeh) June 17, 2021

