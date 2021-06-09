Joe Biden’s Troubled Son Hunter Used N-Word Multiple Times, Leaked Texts Reveal

Hunter Biden is causing his father, President Joe Biden, another headache with yet another scandal.

The 51-year-old former drug addict has been caught using the “n-word” numerous times in text messages obtained by DailyMail.com. In them, Hunter constantly referred to his $845-per-hour corporate attorney George Mesires, who is white, by the n-word.

Hunter used the ‘n” as a flippant greeting when he addressed his white lawyer as ‘n***a’ multiple times. He used phrases like “true dat n***a.”

In a December 2018 conversation, Hunter asked Mesires, “How much money do I owe you. Becaause n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates,” Daily Mail reported.

In another chat a month later, Hunter joked about his penis and then told Mesires “I only love you because you’re Black.”

The shocking texts may prove embarrassing for the president, who recently gave a speech denouncing racism on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre. Biden has promised that racial justice is a top priority for his administration, but he was criticized for failing to mention reparations in the speech.

Hunter used the “n” as a flippant greeting when he addressed his white lawyer as “n***a” multiple times. He used phrases like “true dat n***a”, Daily Mail reported.

The revelation about Hunter’s tweets also caused the topic of Biden’s own racist past to be brought up.

Judge Joe Brown, the former host of a TV court show, mentioned Biden’s pushback on desegregating U.S. schools in 1977. Then-Senator Biden said busing Black kids into white schools would cause his own kids to “grow up in a racial jungle,” Business Insider reported.

“Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point,” Biden said.

In a recent interview with conservative podcast show host Alex Jones, Brown said Biden had complained that young Black children were “like roaches.” Brown also spoke about President Bill Clinton’s 1994 Crime Bill, written in part by Biden, that resulted in disproportionate Black incarceration. Brown said Biden had bragged about getting the “animals off the street and into the zoos.”

Twitter had lots to say.

“Hunter Biden gets it from his daddy,” tweeted Christian conservative activist Melissa Tate @TheRightMelissa. “Judge Joe Brown’s exposed #RacistBiden… He heard Biden’s 77’ speech calling black people ‘Animals’ & ‘roaches’ … Imagine in Don. Jr said the ‘N’ word.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Others were unimpressed with Brown, a Trump supporter, being on Jones’ show.

“So we are supposed to believe that republicans care about racism all of a sudden? Really?” The Tangerine Tantrum @TheTangerineTa1 tweeted.

“We’ll still never vote for Trump EVER,” Mona Liza 🇺🇸 tweeted @monaliza_kc.

It was a really good show. I hope Judge Brown will be back again soon. https://t.co/CZMAPuIlw6 — Selena (@SelenaP1776) June 8, 2021

Judge Joe Brown’s exposed #RacistBiden today on the Alex Jones. He heard Biden’s 77’ speech calling black people “Animals” & “roaches”



Hunter Biden gets it from his daddy. Imagine in Don. Jr said the “N” word.

Watch EPIC @JudgeJoeBrownTV interview here https://t.co/mHxVsbvJLq pic.twitter.com/A0wPFKJeZ9 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) June 9, 2021

We'll still never vote for Trump EVER. — Mona Liza 🇺🇸🌈 (@monaliza_kc) June 9, 2021

credibility is loss, just by being on Alex Jones show — Sarus Love (Lord Sarus of the house of Love) (@SarusLove) June 9, 2021