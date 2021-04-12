Report: Former All-Star Tennessee Titans Running Back Eddie George To Coach HBCU TSU

Written by Ann Brown

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Report: Former All-Star Tennessee Titans Running Back Eddie George To Coach HBCU TSU Photo: Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George speaks during a ceremony retiring his number at an NFL football game between the Titans and the Indianapolis Colts Sept. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Former Tennessee Titans football player Eddie George, 47, has been named the head football coach of the Tennessee State Tigers at historically Black Tennessee State University.

A four-time pro bowl running back for the Titans from 1996-2003, George ended his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2004.

After retiring from the NFL, George launched a career in acting and worked as a TV football analyst. In 2005, he opened a landscape architecture and design company.

George is also a member of the Montgomery Bell Academy Board of Trustees and was named chair of the real estate advisory committee for Music City Baseball, an organization trying to bring a major league team to Nashville, The Tennessean reported.

A star at Ohio State University, George won the 1995 Heisman Trophy while playing for the Buckeyes. His playing No. 27 was retired by both the Buckeyes and the Titans, ESPN reported.

“I understand what a winning product looks like, a championship team looks like,” George told The Tennessean in 2019. “Although I’ve never won a Super Bowl, I’ve come close, and I kind of have a sense of what that looks like.”

Twitter seemed happy about the news.

“Since 1990, the Southern Heritage Bowl has pit Jackson State vs TSU. (JSU didn’t play in 91 or 93) JSU leads the all-time series 17-10. Next year we’ll get Prime vs Eddie as coaches.. HBCU Football on FOX,” one tweet read.

Tennessee State University has been in other HBCU-related news lately. Star high school basketball player Hercy Miller, the son of hip-hop mogul Master P, elected to attend TSU over several big-name schools.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been taught to be a leader and to not follow the crowd,” Hercy Miller said when discussing why he skipped over big-name schools to play at an HBCU. “I want to make a change. I want to make a difference. I can change the narrative. People think that you just need to go to a big school to become a pro or just to be great and that’s not true. A lot of great people came out of HBCUs and mid-majors. They don’t have the same spotlight.”

Another HBCU also recently landed a major name as a coach. Football legend Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Jackson State University (JSU).

“Wow Eddie George is going to be the new Head Football Coach at Tennessee State. Deion Sanders and now him – about to put HBCU football even more on the map!,” a Twitter user posted.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?