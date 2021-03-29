Master P’s Son Explains Why He Skipped Over Big Name Schools To Play Basketball At HBCU

Written by Ann Brown

69 SHARES Share Tweet

Master P’s Son Explains Why He Skipped Over Big Name Schools To Play Basketball At HBCU Photo: Hercy Miller, YouTube

Hercy Miller, the son of hip-hop mogul Master P, is a standout high school basketball player and he had his pick of colleges. The 3-star guard recently announced his choice to attend historically Black Tennessee State University over several big-name schools.

Miller was being wooed by several Power Five schools, which include 65 schools that make up the five largest and richest conferences in college athletics — Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, plus Notre Dame, CBS Sports reported.

The 6-foot-3, 160-pound senior made his choice of Tennessee State, an HBCU in Nashville, Tennessee, just two days ahead of his 19th birthday.

In an interview with EPSN’s Eric Woodyard, the teenager said he wanted to make a statement with his choice of an HBC to play basketball.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been taught to be a leader and to not follow the crowd. I want to make a change. I want to make a difference,” Miller said. “I know with me, I can change the narrative. People think that you just need to go to a big school to become a pro or just to be great and that’s not true. A lot of great people came out of HBCUs and mid-majors. They don’t have the same spotlight. So, with me, I just wanted to make a change. I wanted to be different.”

A two-way guard at the private Christian school, Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Miller has been rated as a three-star recruit. Some on Twitter were unimpressed about his HBCU choice. One person posted, “Translation: He ain’t that good.”

But others defended Miller and praised his pick of an HBCU.

“He’s a Top 100 caliber (wildly underrated) guy who runs PG or SG. Best of all, he defends. His numbers don’t jump out because of his teammates, his role, and his maturity. He’s VERY good, as the coaches at AZ, UCLA, MN, Vandy, LSU, etc thought…” one user posted.

Another put simply, “You the goat man”

A love of basketball runs in the Miller family. After achieving hip-hop fame, Hercy Miller’s father, Percy Robert “Master P” Miller played two brief stints in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors. Hercy Miller’s older brother, Romeo, played two seasons at the University of Southern California, The Undefeated reported.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

“That’s the thing with me, I want to be my own person, but another thing I’ve got to do is protect my family name,” Hercy Miller said. “That’s what people don’t realize, but I just work every day to try to create my own name. I don’t just want to be known as Master P’s son. I want to be Hercy Miller.”