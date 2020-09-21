Deion Sanders Goes Primetime Again: New Coach Of Jackson State University Football Program

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Deion Sanders Goes Primetime Again: New Coach Of Jackson State University Football Program. In this photo, Sanders is on the set of Thursday Night Football following an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Eagles won 28-23. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Deion Sanders has taken his talents to Jackson, Mississippi. The NFL legend is the new head football coach at Jackson State University (JSU).

Affectionately known as “Prime Time” during his playing career, Sanders made the announcement that he would lead the historically Black college’s program on the inaugural episode of his podcast “21st and Prime.”

“God called me to Jackson State,” Sanders said on his podcast, reported the Clarion Ledger.

He was joined by acting JSU President Thomas Hudson and athletic director Ashley Robinson on the podcast.

“It’s very big for Jackson State University,” Robinson said. “Not only for Jackson State University, this is very big for the country right now. Very big for the state of Mississippi. To Coach Prime, Jackson State University — a blue blood program full of Hall of Famers – it’s just a great time.”

While there have been months of talks of Sanders fulfilling the role, he confirmed it was official on the broadcast. It is fulfillment of one of Sanders’ publicly stated goals. He believes it’s God’s divine providence that he coaches at JSU.

“When they pulled up today, I said ‘you know for me to leave this, it has to be God, right?'” Sanders said. “A lot of people are going to say ‘why?’ Honestly, man, I’ve been offered pro jobs, just so people know. I could be an assistant at any college, or a head coach at any college, but at such a time as this, God called me to Jackson State, and me to these men.”

Currently the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian in Dallas, Sanders has expressed his desire to coach at the collegiate level in the past. When asked why he would choose JSU over other opportunities, Sanders asked why he wouldn’t.

“Why not? Isn’t this the time?” said Sanders, who starred as a defensive back in the NFL. “Isn’t this the moment? Isn’t this what’s needed? To match what our president (Hudson) eloquently said, it’s a match made in heaven. This is a God move.”

Over the course of 14 seasons, Sanders became iconic in the NFL. He’s a two-time Super bowl champion and six-time First-Team All-Pro, according to WLBT 3.

Sanders, 53, also played the Major League Baseball (MLB) and spent a long time as a sports analyst and broadcaster.

He is a native of Fort Myers, Florida, who was a standout athlete that played multiple sports at Florida State University before he was drafted to the NFL.

