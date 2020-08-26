Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, Charged With 1st-Degree Murder After 2 Shot Dead In Kenosha

Written by Dana Sanchez

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, has been charged in the shooting death of two people during protests against racism in the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Protesters take cover behind a dumpster during clashes with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Police have arrested suspect Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, in the shooting of three people ― two of whom died ― during a third night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, county Sheriff David Beth told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

New protests against police brutality broke out Sunday after Jacob Blake, 29, was shot in the back seven times by police in front of his young children. He had been attempting to break up a fight in a Kenosha, Wis. neighborhood, his family said. Police had been called in regarding a domestic dispute between two women. Blake, according to reports, was not involved in the dispute.

Rittenhouse was arrested in his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, 20 miles from Kenosha.

He has been charged with first-degree murder after video footage shot at protests in Kenosha was shared that showed a male holding a long gun and shooting people before fleeing the scene, HuffPost reported.

Footage shared online shows an unidentified male running into a parking lot with an assault weapon, saying, “I’ve just killed someone,” as a crowd chases him, Metro reported. The gunman narrowly escapes being hit by a molotov cocktail, according to reports.

The gunman shot a protester in the head across the street from a Kenosha hospital, according to MEA Worldwide. Multiple shots were heard outside an auto body shop in video footage shared on Twitter before an armed individual wearing a green t-shirt was seen fleeing the scene.

Rittenhouse is said to be a member of the white supremacist militia group Boogaloo.

“Cellphone footage appears to show Kenosha police working with militia members, including the alleged shooter, telling them over their PA system that they ‘appreciate them being there’ and handing out bottles of water while shooing away rioters. In another video, a militia member supposedly claims police told them they would drive protesters towards them so they can ‘deal with them,'” MEA reported.

The extremist militia group set up shop at a few places in Kenosha, including a car dealership, where a cameraman caught him on film, according to TMZ.

“The camera catches a few armored police vehicles rolling by and seemingly telling the militia group to scram, specifically telling them to move south. However, the cops don’t let these boys leave without some replenishment first … as in a few water bottles,” TMZ reported.

