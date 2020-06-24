Civil War Will Likely Happen Within 5 Years, Say 34 Percent Of Respondents In Rasmussen Poll

Written by Dana Sanchez

Civil war will likely happen within 5 years, according to 34 percent of respondents in a recent Rasmussen poll. Younger respondents are the most worried. Protesters with shields and gas masks wait for police action as they surround the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, June 23, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The state ordered the area around the statue closed from sunset to sunrise. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

As protests continue around the U.S. against systemic racism and police brutality, a third of the people (34 percent) who responded to a Rasmussen poll said they think the U.S. will experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years.

The survey polled 1,000 likely voters on June 11 and June 14. Rasmussen Reports is a nonpartisan electronic media company specializing in public opinion polls.

Younger respondents worry most about another civil war, while Black respondents are the least optimistic that the protests will lead to positive change and the most supportive of removing Confederate symbols from public display, according to Rasmussen.

Just 29 percent of Black respondents said they believe the protests will lead to long-term, meaningful racial change in U.S., compared to 35 percent of white respondents and 48 percent of other voters. Black respondents (54 percent) are more confident than whites (36 percent) and others (40 percent), that removing Confederate monuments, names and symbols will improve race relations.

In 2018, Democrats were more worried than Republicans about pending civil war. However, that has flipped. Now Republicans (40 percent) are more likely than Democrats (28 percent) and unaffiliated respondents (38 percent) to see civil war on the horizon.

Believers in boogaloo ideology focus on visible gun ownership. Some members want a violent civil war against the federal government — what they call the “boogaloo” — and have shown up at protests in Minneapolis, Las Vegas, and other cities. Some members wear Hawaiian shirts (an inside joke) and carry large guns, Vox reported.

While President Donald Trump and his administration have blamed radical groups like antifa for violence that erupted at some of the protests, not a single one of the 70+ people arrested on federal charges to date, has been tied to antifa, according to Voice of America.

However, federal prosecutors have charged boogaloo in at least three cases in Nevada, California and Texas.