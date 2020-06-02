The Fall of America: Who Is The Antifa Movement Burning Up America?

Written by Dana Sanchez

A protester runs past burning cars and buildings on Chicago Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

President Donald Trump is blaming antifa activists for violence at weeklong protests around the U.S. over police brutality against Black people, but antifa isn’t a unified group. Pinning it down will be complicated.

Having an enemy has worked out well for Trump.

To feel powerful, Trump needs someone to declare war on. His latest enemy is antifa, a loose collection of local and regional groups and individuals. This hard-to-pin-down entity’s reason for being is to counter or oppose an important element of Trump’s base — white supremacists.

Now the white supremacists are imitating antifa, according to Twitter.

Call it the fog of war.

Anti-facist activists focus on harassing right-wing extremists online and in real life. “Their presence at a protest is intended to intimidate and dissuade racists, but the use of violent measures by some antifa against their adversaries can create a vicious, self-defeating cycle of attacks, counter-attacks and blame,” according to the anti-hate advocacy group Anti-Defamation League (ADL). “This is why most established civil rights organizations criticize antifa tactics as dangerous and counterproductive.”

Antifa was at the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. They have clashed repeatedly with far-right groups in Portland, Oregon.

Trump tweeted on Sunday, “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

Trump’s lack of empathy for a nation angered by police brutality and George Floyd’s death in police custody has provoked outrage. Police fired teargas on protesters outside the White House on Monday so that Trump could walk to a nearby church for a photo opportunity.

“The murder of #GeorgeFloyd and the current #COVID19 crisis illustrates once again the painful and dangerous legacy that white supremacy has had on our country, and the desperate need to fully acknowledge and understand how our history of inequality continues today,” Rep. Barbara Lee tweeted.

Over the weekend, Attorney General William Barr said antifa was instigating violence and engaging in “domestic terrorism” and would be dealt with accordingly. He described “antifa-like tactics” by out-of-state agitators, AP reported.

At the White House on Monday, Trump blamed antifa for the violent mobs, arson and looting.

Antifa have expanded their definition of fascism beyond white supremacists and other extremists to include many conservatives and Trump supporters, according to the ADL.

“Images of these ‘free speech’ protesters being beaten by black-clad and bandana-masked antifa provide right wing extremists with a powerful propaganda tool.” ADL

Antifa’s tactics may be so successful that they have inspired imitators. Twitter said an account claiming to be antifa that pushes violent rhetoric related to ongoing protests has been linked to the white nationalist group Identity Evropa. The Twitter account was closed for inciting violence.

Trump also got blocked on Twitter for using a phrase borrowed from 1960s segregationists — “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The phrase is interpreted widely as a threat of violence against protesters.

Twitter hid MAGA’s post behind a warning that said the tweet glorified violence, which is against Twitter’s rules. The White House’s later retweeted Trump’s first post with the hidden content and Twitter hid that too.

Trump’s chances of getting reelected were not great a year ago and they are worse now, wrote Daniel W. Drezner, a professor of international politics at Tufts University.

MAGA called the protesters “thugs,” and intentionally fomented racial violence to whip up his base, “a segment of which has always been motivated by white grievance,” wrote Jennifer Rubin in an opinion piece for the Washington Post.

Antifa reject racism but use unacceptable tactics, according to the ADL. But white supremacists are worse. “White supremacists use even more extreme violence to spread their ideologies of hate, to intimidate ethnic minorities, and undermine democratic norms.”

Out of 42 people killed by domestic extremists in the U.S. in 2019, 38 were killed by right-wing extremists.

Right-wing extremists have been one of the top and most consistent sources of domestic terror in the U.S. for years, the ADL reported. “They have murdered hundreds of people in this country over the last 10 years alone. To date, there have not been any known antifa-related murders.”

Author Robert Greene ranked “Learning How To Use Enemies” as No. 2 in his book, “The 48 Laws Of Power.”

“You have more to fear from friends than from enemies,” wrote Green, aka the Modern Machiavelli. “If you have no enemies, find a way to make them.”

