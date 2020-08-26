Father Of Jacob Blake: I Don’t Trust Anyone White With The Murder Investigation Of My Son

Written by Ann Brown

The father of Jacob Blake told reporters he doesn’t trust anyone white with the murder investigation of his son. Photos: Twitter/Facebook.

When asked by a reporter if he trusted authorities to investigate the police shooting of his son, the father of Jacob Blake responded plainly and definitely.

“No, no I do not. I don’t have the confidence in anybody that is white, that is doing an investigation about a Black young man that was shot seven times in his back, and haven’t come up with an answer or a comment at this point, is not welcome,” Jacob Blake Sr. said.

Blake, 29, was shot in the back seven times in front of his young children as he tried to enter his car. He had been attempting to break up a fight in a Kenosha, Wis. neighborhood, his family said. Police had been called in regarding a domestic dispute between two women. Blake, according to reports, was not involved in the dispute.

When Blake was leaving the property, police started following him and ultimately shot him in the back at point-blank range while one officer was holding him by his shirt. A video of the shooting captured on a mobile phone quickly went viral on social media and sparked new protests over racial injustice and police brutality in several cities.

During protests in Kenosha, three people were shot early this morning, two fatally by a white vigilante, law enforcement officials said.

Blake was shot by police on Aug. 23 and still, the police have not explained why or how this happened.

Blake’s father said that his son is paralyzed from the waist down. The bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered some of Blake’s vertebrae. They also damaged his stomach, kidneys and liver, an attorney representing the family told ABC News. Blake has undergone several surgeries so far.

Accompanied by his family and lawyers, Jacob Blake, Sr. called what happened to his son “senseless attempted murder.”

“They shot my son seven times, seven times,” he said in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse. “Like he didn’t matter. But my son matters!”

Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, made an impassioned plea for healing and humanity.

“I am really asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your hearts,” she said. “Please let’s begin to pray for healing for our nation. We are the United States. Have we been united?

“Let’s use our hearts, our love, and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other,” Jackson added.

Blake’s sister, Letetra Widman, also spoke with reporters.

“So many people have reached out to me telling me they’re sorry that this happened to my family,” Widman said. “Well don’t be sorry, because this has been happening to my family for a long time. It happened to Emmett Till. Emmett Till is my family. Philandro. Mike Brown. Sandra.”

Attorneys announced they plan on filing a civil rights lawsuit against the city for multiple reasons, including to pay for the years of medical treatment Blake will need, ABC News reported.

Blake’s shooting sparked three nights of protests in Kenosha, with violent confrontations between protesters and police. The sheriff’s department admitted that the streets have also been filled with armed militias. According to numerous reports, the police have not attempted to arrest the armed vigilantes.

Even though police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, repeatedly warning the crowd they were violating the city curfew of 8 p.m. and risking arrest, police did not arrest any of the armed men who were menacing the protesters.

Law enforcement officials are blaming the vigilantes for three people being shot today, two fatally.

An armed man shot randomly into the crowd and was seen running from the shooting with protesters in pursuit — right in front of police, observers said.

Hours later, people on social media identified the shooter — a white teen named Kyle Rittenhouse who is reportedly affiliated with the Kenosha Police Department.

A Black Socialist @SonOfAssata posted photos of Rittenhouse posing with a gun and tweeted, “This is the Kenosha white Supremacist mass shooter. He is 17, Lives in Antioch IL which is 30 minutes away from Kenosha, Wisconsin. He drove 20 miles to the protest to commit this crime. He went out to kill.”

Rittenhouse was seen on video firing an AR-15 rifle at people during a protests Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, News One reported.

As of this writing, police have made no comment and have not arrested Rittenhouse.

“Photos purportedly of Rittenhouse flooded social media timelines as ‘AR-15’ was a top trending topic on Twitter in reference to the type of firearm allegedly used in the shooting that killed at least two people and injured at least one other. At least one shooting victim was shot in the head,” News One reported.

