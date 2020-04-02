‘It Does Not Care Who You Are’: DJ Jazzy Jeff Diagnosed With Pneumonia, Suspects COVID-19

Written by Ann Brown

“It does not care who you are.” DJ Jazzy Jeff has been diagnosed with pneumonia. He suspects he has contracted the coronavirus. DJ Jazzy Jeff performs at an election-eve rally for Democrat Tom Steyer the night before the South Carolina presidential primary on Feb. 28, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Hip-hop icon DJ Jazzy Jeff — real name, Jeffrey Allen Townes — has been diagnosed with pneumonia and announced that he believes he was infected with COVID-19.

Jazzy Jeff, 55, made the announcement on Instagram in a series of posts. He said he has been experiencing many of the symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, including a loss of smell and taste. He did not say if he has been tested for COVID-19.

The Philly native and Grammy-winning artist is famous for his ’80s hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince that included Will Smith. He said he was ill for most of March and has been recovering from pneumonia in both of his lungs.

“I’m recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs…I lost my sense of smell and taste which is a main sign of the virus,” he wrote via Instagram stories. “I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel for a wife!”

He added: “Please take this seriously. It does not care who you are…what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe.”

There have been a number of notables in the hip-hop worl who have tested positive for COVID-19, including Scarface and Slim Thug.

“Pls say a prayer for the sick,” Jazzy Jeff added online. “It’s a lot more than you know.”

Jazzy Jeff joined Will Smith for a DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince performance in Budapest in 2019 during the premiere of Smith’s movie, “Gemini Man,” The Philly Voice reported.

There have been 228,759 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 5,374 deaths, according to Worldometers.