Slim Thug Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus: ‘Take This Stuff Seriously’

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

52 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Slim Thug is the latest in a line of Black celebrities to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and urge fans to take the disease seriously. Photo Courtesy of Instagram.

Slim Thug is the latest in a line of Black celebrities to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Houston rapper revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post Tuesday. He urged his fans and followers to take the disease seriously.

“So check this out, no games being played alright. … I got tested for the coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive,” Slim Thug said in the video.

He said despite being cautious and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), he still contracted the disease.

“As careful as I been, self-quarantining, staying home. I might have went and got something to eat or … did some simple stuff like that, nothing crazy … stayed in my truck, had masks, gloves, everything on, and my test came back positive,” the 39-year-old rapper said.

He urged his fans and followers to follow health officials’ advice and not take the virus lightly.

“Y’all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out,” the “Like A Boss” MC admonished.

While Slim Thug’s symptoms were mild, the disease can have more severe symptoms including “pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization,” KHOU11 reported.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

Recently, a group of doctors from Virginia expressed concern that Black Americans were not being tested enough for the coronavirus if they were not wealthy or famous.

Perhaps as more Black celebs reveal positive tests, the awareness of how serious the disease is will resonate in Black communities. However there are still many skeptics who believe celebrities are being paid to lie and say they have the disease.

“I’m good. I feel good. I don’t got no problems right now. The other day I had a slight fever and a cough [but] I feel better now. I don’t have no fever or nothing like that, so I feel like I’m good; but y’all better take this serious. It’s real out here, coronavirus,” he concluded.

How are these wealthy people keep getting tests but my wife with medical problems can't get a test — $ithBastard- 🌹♻️🇺🇲🖕 (@Sithbastard1) March 24, 2020

Celebrities have sway. Apparently, it isn't true until a famous person tells you so. Sorta good because it shows they care about their fellow humans. Unlike the traitor enslavers.

Same with endorsing politicians, toothpaste, automobiles, etc. — RUTH ELLA OWENS (@ruthellaowens) March 24, 2020

Quite often people get better and then get gravely worse. I hope that this doesn't happen. A mandatory shutdown is inevitable but our "leaders" are grappling with reality as its hitting us all in the face! — NMN (nēmən)🌹 (@Muzzlewump) March 24, 2020

Meds? Blinking, prefacing statements, shift the head back and forth —All body language characteristics of lying anything for fame. No one listening to whatever he creates.. Sad. He’s not the only one. Discernment and responsible sharing is so necessary now. He is lying. — Adrienne A. Wallace (@AdrienneWallace) March 25, 2020

Why are people being so judgy? If you are feeling bad, and you go visit your doctor, they determine if you should be tested for CoVid-19. This is what happened to me today. I get tested tomorrow. It's frightening. But everything he is saying is accurate. Prayers 💜💪✌ — The Lola💜 (@stewartloretta1) March 25, 2020