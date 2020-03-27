Scarface Tests Positive For Coronavirus, ‘Not Out The Woods Yet’

Written by Ann Brown

Scarface has tested positive for coronavirus. The 49-year-old Houston rapper said he’s been ill for about one month, although his COVID-19 was just confirmed yesterday. Scarface poses for a photo at the 2015 BET Hip Hop Awards at the Atlanta Civic Center on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

The 49-year-old Houston rapper Scarface announced on March 26 during Geto Boys bandmate Willie D’s show, “Willie D Live” that he has coronavirus.

Scarface said on the show that he’s been sick for about one month and described how he felt, XXL reported.

“You know, like this whole three weeks have been an ordeal, Will,” Scarface said in the video. “Like it’s the craziest shit I’ve ever done and seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just hot sauce. Like your gasses and the shit in your stomach, your acids. I didn’t have no food in my stomach. It was just coming up like bile bro.”

Scarface — real name, Brad Jordan — described a multi-week ordeal that started with an itch in his throat and included multiple stays in the hospital, pneumonia in both of his lungs, kidney failure and a fever as high as 103 degrees, MSN reported. Still, despite being seriously ill, Scarface didn’t officially get his positive COVID-19 test result until March 25.

“It started off with pneumonia in both of my lungs and three or four days later my kidneys failed…Three or four days after that they told me I am quarantined,” Scarface told Willie D.

Scarface, who also has asthma, said his respiratory issues with coronavirus were severe. He said he “felt like there was an elephant sitting on my chest.”

Last year, Scarface announced that he was considering a run for city council in Houston. He said he’s not sure where he picked up the virus since he hasn’t been traveling and tends to lead a sedentary life.

Back home now, he’s “not out the woods yet,” he said.

Upon hearing the news, fans went to Twitter to express their concerns.

One person tweeted, “Nooo, I was just listening to “Mind Playing Tricks on me” yesterday.” Another person tweeted, “This is the only celebrity coronavirus case I care about.”

“I don’t see how nobody can even want to play them games, I don’t want to have fun that bad, where it could take my life,” he said.

Scarface’s announcement came just two days after fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug revealed that he’d tested positive for the disease.

Scarface is recuperating after testing positive for coronavirus: “People out there thinking this shit is a game? You don’t want to play with this” https://t.co/5JzFzm8enX — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) March 26, 2020