Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Friday 03.27 .2020

Burger King U.K. CEO, 100s Of Other Businesses: We’re Not Paying Rent So We Can Pay Our Staff

Governments around the world are coming up with different plans to salvage their economies and support individuals and businesses until the coronavirus is controlled, raising questions about who gets relief, how payouts will be managed, and whether or not it will be fair.

Zororo Makamba, Prominent 30-Year-Old Zimbabwe Broadcaster Dies Of Coronavirus

Zororo Makamba, a 30-year-old Zimbabwean television journalist died after testing positive for the coronavirus, marking the first death from the viral disease in the Southern African country.

Scarface Tests Positive For Coronavirus, ‘Not Out The Woods Yet’

The 49-year-old Houston rapper Scarface announced on March 26 during Geto Boys bandmate Willie D’s show, “Willie D Live” that he has coronavirus.

Going Against The Grain: Early Bets On A Few African Countries

The COVID-19 crisis has the globe in a massive selloff, creating significant dislocation in the capital markets. But what does this mean for Africa’s private markets?

‘Find Your Gift And Give It Away’: Isa Watson On Building A New Startup

Are you thinking about launching a startup? In a conversation with GHOGH host Jamarlin Martin, Isa Watson, founder and CEO of Squad, shares insights founders can leverage to position themselves to be successful.