Zororo Makamba, Prominent 30-Year-Old Zimbabwe Broadcaster Dies Of Coronavirus

Zororo Makamba, a prominent 30-year-old Zimbabwe television broadcaster has died of the coronavirus after returning to Harare from New York in early March. Image: Zororo Makamba/YouTube

Zororo Makamba, a 30-year-old Zimbabwean television journalist died after testing positive for the coronavirus, marking the first death from the viral disease in the Southern African country.

It is suspected that Makamba contracted the virus during a trip to New York and went into isolation thereafter in Harare’s only isolation facility, Wilkins Hospital, according to a statement by the health ministry.

He suffered from a rare chronic, neuromuscular illness called myasthenia gravis and had a surgery to remove a tumour from his chest in 2019, one of Makamba’s childhood friends said.

“Zororo embodied what comes to mind when we talk about Africa’s next generation being our hope,” Vimbai Muthinhiri, a TV personality and executive producer, said in an interview with CNN.

“He was Zo, our little brother and ever happy friend who always saw a silver lining in every situation. It is so difficult to accept that someone who was so full of life will no longer call to check in again,” she added.

Obadiah Moyo, the Zimbabwe health minister, said that after Makamba’s visit to New York on Feb. 29, he returned to Harare on March 9 and started to exhibit flu-like symptoms. A few days later on March 12, he was advised to self-isolate.

On March 23, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced in an address to the country that all borders would be closed with immediate effect except for returning residents and cargo, according to TheCitizen.

