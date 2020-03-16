Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Monday 03.16 .2020

Actor Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Urges Other To Stay Inside

Actor Idris Elba announced on Monday in a Twitter video that he has tested positive for coronavirus but is so far not experiencing any symptoms.

How The Deadly COVID-19 Virus Could Kill Marijuana And Cigarette Smokers At Higher Rates

If you want to lower your risk for serious complications from COVID-19, stop smoking, stop vaping and avoid secondhand smoke, according to health experts.

Michael B. Jordan Is Betting Big On Esports. Here’s Why.

An unashamed and lifelong gamer, Jordan said he jumped at the opportunity to make his official foray into esports by supporting a franchise team near his native Newark, New Jersey.

Evictions In Miami Being Put On Hold Due To Deadly COVID-19 Impact

The Miami-Dade Police Department has announced that its officers will not assist with evictions during the emergency declared by Mayor Carlos Gimenez due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Family Of 1st Person In Louisiana To Die From Coronavirus Implores Public To Heed Government Warnings About COVID-19

Fifty-eight-year-old Ives Green lived at a facility serving people with developmental disabilities in Louisiana. When Green’s health continued to deteriorate, the medical staff at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans got permission from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to test him for the coronavirus.