Actor Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Urges Other To Stay Inside

Actor Idris Elba said in a Twitter video on Monday, March 16, 2020 that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating himself, but has shown no symptoms yet. Idris Elba arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” July 13, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Idris Elba announced on Monday in a Twitter video that he has tested positive for coronavirus but is so far not experiencing any symptoms.

He urged people to listen to officials, stay home, and show solidarity with others who may have lost their livelihood in these divided times.

“Stay home people,” he said. “There are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread. Now is the time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, keeping your distance, OK?”

Elba said he took the test on Friday and got the results back Monday.

“I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

Elba said he got tested immediately when he realized he had been exposed to someone who had also tested positive. He quarantined himself. “This is serious,” he said. “Now’s the time to really think about social distancing. Washing your hands.”

He said he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, have told our families and colleagues.

“Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” Elba said.

Last week actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita announced they had tested positive for coronavirus and were being treated in Australia.

Elba encouraged his followers on social media to be tested if they feel like they’ve been exposed. “Do something about it, all right? It’s really important,” he said.

“Look we live in a divided world. We can all feel it. Now is the time for solidarity. Now is the time for thinking about each other. There’s so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who’ve lost people that they love to people that don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real.”

Elba said he would keep his fans updated. “Stay positive, don’t freak out,” he said.