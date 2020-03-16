Michael B. Jordan Is Betting Big On Esports. Here’s Why.

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan believes new developments in esports will change the game, so he’s invested in a New York-based Call Of Duty League team. In the original photo, Jordan, left, and Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter gesture as they walk to a press conference promoting the film “Creed” outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan believes new developments in esports will change the game – pun intended. It’s why the “Just Mercy” actor and producer has invested in a New York-based “Call of Duty” League team, according to The Wrap.

An unashamed and lifelong gamer, Jordan said he jumped at the opportunity to make his official foray into esports by supporting a franchise team near his native Newark, New Jersey.

“I found out they were getting a ‘Call of Duty’ league team, and I was like, man, I really want to be involved in this however I could,” Jordan told The Wrap. “Being from the east coast and the New York area, it was perfect. Why not play for the home team?”

Called the New York Subliners, Jordan’s team is owned and operated by Andbox. The team was originally slated to have its first meet and greet on March 15, but tweeted it would be postponed due to the Coronavirus. They added they were looking forward to still competing online.

A self-described “original gamer,” Jordan said he has an affinity for Call of Duty in particular and has played the game since it was first released in 2003.

He put his skills on display Sunday, March 8, at “Call of Duty League Home Series” event in Downtown LA. During the match, Jordan and esports broadcaster Miles Ross played against actor King Bach and LA Rams running back Todd Gurley, The Wrap reported. Jordan and Ross won the match 5-0.

With the Call of Duty League having just launched by Activision Blizzard on Jan. 24, the award-winning film and television star believes he made his venture into the arena at the right time.

“It’s brand new. This is really the first year for us of introducing it to the world. This is why we really want to make sure it’s received well, and we give a good strong first impression,” Jordan said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that for years to come this league is going to continue to grow and grow, and it’s cool to be here from day one.”

