Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Thursday 12.19 .2019

Surveillance Footage From Outside Jeffrey Epstein’s Cell During First Suicide Attempt Is Missing

A recent disappearing act makes it seem as if the powers that be want to bolster the conspiracy theories surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death. The surveillance footage from outside the accused sexual predator’s cell when he attempted suicide has gone missing, reported New York Daily News.

75 Percent Of Millennials May Never Be Able To Afford To Own A Home

Three-quarters of millennials may never be able to afford their own home mainly due to the economic hardship that generation has faced following the 2008 financial crisis.

Black Digital Platform Creators Cash in on Connecting Users to Social Capital

Black users drive culture within the most coveted social media platforms that shape digital society, influencing much of the information and knowledge we receive in the real world.

The Rise Of Atlanta’s Reputation As A Black Tech Capital

More and more Black tech entrepreneurs looking for somewhere away from Silicon Valley to jump-start their brilliant ideas are setting up in Atlanta, making the city the fourth fastest-growing market for tech jobs.

Researchers Uncover Possible Mass Graves From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Nearly a century after the infamous Tulsa Race Massacre – wherein white war veterans and other looters burned down the affluent Black Greenwood District in the Oklahoma city – researchers believe they have uncovered mass graves of some of the victims. A senior researcher named Scott Hammerstedt said geophysical scanning uncovered two areas in the Oaklawn Cemetery that may contain bodies of the riot’s victims, NBC News reported.