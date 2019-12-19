75 Percent Of Millennials May Never Be Able To Afford To Own A Home

60 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Only about a quarter of millennials responding to a survey said they will be able to put down a 10 percent down payment in the next five years. Photo by PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels

Three-quarters of millennials may never be able to afford their own home mainly due to the economic hardship that generation has faced following the 2008 financial crisis.

An annual study by ApartmentList.com found that an increasing number of millennials do not expect to own a home and plan to “always rent.”

The percentage of this age group that expects to always rent has risen steadily to 12.3 percent in 2019, up from 10.7 percent in 2018.

Many millennials unable to afford a home

Around 69 percent of the millennials surveyed that expect to always rent said that they would do so because they are not able to afford a home.

Those who said they are planning to buy a home in the future also indicated that they were waiting because they cannot afford to buy right now.

A third of respondents said they were not ready to settle, while a quarter said they were waiting for a long-term partner.

The most alarming part of the study was the fact that student loan repayments were hurting millennials’ ability to save for a down payment.

Only about a quarter of the respondents said they will be able to put down a 10 percent down payment in the next five years.

Homebuyers often require a 20 percent down payment, which means that around 75 percent of millennials likely won’t be able to afford a down payment anytime soon if at all.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against LeBron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

Housing prices in the U.S. have been climbing steadily with first-time buyers paying 39 percent more than they were nearly four decades ago, according to Student Loan Hero.

Shock horror: It turns out that millennials want the same thing their parents did—a home of their own that they can afford to raise a family in. https://t.co/wbYMfGf7Sh via @thedailybeast — David Olsen (@DDsD) January 29, 2018

A third of millennials will never be able to afford to buy their own home, yet the government refuses to build more homes for them to protect older generations enjoying decades of house price growth. But sure, worry about TV licences. https://t.co/z7D8YVkMlq — Rachel Cunliffe (@RMCunliffe) February 12, 2019

If Millennials can't own a home, and their pension pots are much smaller, how are they going to be able to afford to live when they retire? https://t.co/6hFy2n3nEc — Isabel Hardman (@IsabelHardman) April 17, 2018