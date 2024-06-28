Joe Biden Bombs Presidential Debate: Black America Reacts As Calls For Biden To Drop Out Race Accelerate

In a night that was supposed to solidify his standing with voters, President Joe Biden’s debate performance on June 27, has set off alarm bells among top Democrats. Held at CNN’s Atlanta studios, the debate against former President Donald Trump left many questioning Biden’s ability to stay atop the Democratic ticket.

“He seemed a little disoriented. He did get stronger as the debate went on. But by that time, I think the panic had set in,” commented longtime Democratic operative and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod.

After a rocky start, Biden’s rebuke of Trump over the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was seen as a high point. His comments on climate change and Trump’s reported derogatory terms for veterans were also noted as strong moments. However, Vice President Kamala Harris conceded that the president had a “slow start.”

“What we saw tonight is the president making a very clear contrast with Donald Trump on all the issues that matter to the American people. Yes, there was a slow start, but it was a strong finish,” Harris told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. She defended Biden’s overall performance, emphasizing the importance of substance over style.

Biden, at 81, is the oldest president in history and would be 86 at the end of a potential second term. His debate performance, marked by throat clearing and occasional incoherence, fueled concerns about his age and health. From the outset, Biden struggled with his voice, a condition his doctor attributes to acid reflux, and was reportedly battling a cold. At times, he appeared disengaged, staring open-mouthed while Trump spoke, and occasionally failed to land his points on issues like abortion, where Democrats typically have an edge, Politico reported.

Black Xers has their own thoughts.

NoChillMood tweeted, “The Media isnt pushing The GOP to change candidat since their candidate is A FUCKING CONVICTED FELON WAITING FOR HIS SENTENCING! But somehow Biden needs to drop out because he had a sore throat and cold”.

TeeMaa posted, “It is simply infuriating. It’s apparently better to be a liar, fascist and all around degenerate than be old at this point”.

“Everyone keeps talking about Biden’s age like his opponent is 20 or 30 years younger….he’s NOT. The age difference is 3 YEARS. If you could’ve gone to high school together, you can’t stress AGE!!” wrote Mike Hill, who also tweeted, “After tonight’s debate performance, I just have to keep it real. Biden may have to drop out of this race. Not just for the party but for his OWN health. That office takes a toll on you & I don’t know how much more he can take. Issue is, who would replace him?”

“I don’t care if Biden needs two nap times in a day and can only digest oatmeal if he eats it before 2pm, he is still better than Donald Thieving Racist Coup-Plotting Rapist Trump. Your one Black Job this Fall, dear Americans, is to vote for Biden. Jill will wake him on time,” tweeted Carmen’s Granddaughter.

Bishop Talbert Swan wasn’t impressed with either candidate, tweeting, “Having an old white dude with dementia and an old white dude convicted of 34 felonies being the choices for President of the United States is the epitome of white privilege.”

Former President Barack Obama tried to smooth things out for his former vice president, tweeting, “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November. http://joebiden.com”.

