New York Times Poll Shows Trump’s Black Support Jumps From 5% To 30%

In a surprising shift, a recent New York Times/Siena College Research Institute poll reveals a dramatic increase in support for former President Donald Trump among Black voters. The poll, conducted with registered voters, indicates that Trump’s approval among this demographic has surged from a mere 5 percent in the last election cycle to an impressive 30 percent.

The poll was published on June 26, for which researchers questioned 1,226 registered voters between June 20 and June 25 and found that 30 percent of the Black people surveyed would vote for Trump compared to 59 percent who said they would vote for President Joe Biden.

This development marks a major departure from the historical voting patterns of Black Americans, who have predominantly supported Democratic candidates for decades. The increase in support for Trump suggests a changing political landscape and highlights the potential for a more diverse voter base for the Republican Party.

Trump’s focus on economic growth and job creation, particularly through initiatives aimed at boosting employment and entrepreneurship, may have resonated with Black voters looking for economic opportunities. Also, Trump’s administration made strides in criminal justice reform, including the passage of the First Step Act, which aimed at reducing recidivism and reforming sentencing laws. These efforts may have positively influenced his perception among Black voters.

Increased efforts by the Trump campaign to engage with Black communities, including targeted outreach programs and appearances at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), could have contributed to the rise in support.

On top of this, some Black voters may feel disillusioned with the Democratic Party, believing that their needs and concerns have not been adequately addressed, prompting them to consider alternatives, Newsweek reported.

Former President Donald Trump in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)