Nina Turner Warns Democrats: If Trump Wins Again, Don’t Blame Black Voters, Especially Black Men

During a discussion on “The Breakfast Club,” Nina Turner, a prominent progressive activist and former political surrogate for Bernie Sanders, delivered a stark warning to Democrats: If Donald Trump secures another win, it’s not the fault of Black voters, especially Black men.

Nina Turner’s advocacy spans years of dedicated service within the Democratic Party and progressive movements. As a former Cleveland City Council member and Ohio Senator, Turner has long been a vocal champion for marginalized communities. Her tenure as president of Our Revolution and her roles in Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns have solidified her position in progressive politics. She was a Cleveland City Council member from 2006 to 2008 and a member of the Ohio Senate from 2008 until 2014.

Turner minced no words in addressing the sense of disillusionment felt by many Black men within the Democratic Party. She highlighted a pervasive feeling of emasculation, where Black men don’t see themselves represented or uplifted in the political landscape. Turner argued during the March 25 interview that while uplifting Black women is crucial, it should not come at the expense of Black men.

Turner made it clear that the blame for any potential Trump victory rests squarely on the shoulders of President Biden and the Democratic Party leadership. She criticized the lack of material change delivered by the administration and pointed to complicity in international conflicts, such as the situation in Gaza. Turner called on Biden to prioritize the needs of his coalition over political expediency and to address the systemic issues that continue to plague marginalized communities, Real Clear Politics reported.

“Don’t blame Black people for this. Why we got to keep saving folks? And Black men have been emasculated in the Democratic party. That’s real. They don’t see themselves because to lift up Black women is beautiful. We should. But not at the expense of Black men. What we have achieved so far in this country because we are together. And we can’t pick up other people’s bad habits,” she said.

God forbid, if Donald J Trump becomes President again, what we are NOT going to do is blame voters, especially Black voters, ESPECIALLY Black men. pic.twitter.com/SO2AKUxO0a — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) March 26, 2024

Turner pointed out that white women, who often vote for Trump in significant numbers, are not subjected to the same scrutiny as Black voters.

Politics is going to do you, no matter if you vote or not.



We deserve better than Trump v. Biden.



There are other things on the ballot after the line for President. Those things often times impact our lives more than the Presidential race. pic.twitter.com/mB0SfK7aUo — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) March 26, 2024

“Now white women may be able to leave their white men by the side of the road. Sisters can’t do that. And the way that in this politics, the way that the Democratic party, the ‘mothers of the movement,’ and ‘Black women delivered’ and ‘Black women saved.’ Black men do not vote much differently than Black women. So don’t do that,” she added.

She continued, “If Trump wins, God forbid, it is going to be because this president and the Democratic party did not deliver material changes for the people of this nation. It is going to be because this president and the Democratic party, led over genocide, are complicit in genocide in Gaza. That is going to be why this man loses.”

Turner concluded, “So he needs to choose. Is he going to choose his coalition or is going to choose to allow the person who is clearly a neofascist to win. It will be his fault. We ain’t blaming no voters and black people definitely ain’t taking the blame. They don’t call out white women. You know white women vote for Trump at very high margins. And don’t forget when President Obama was running they was so mad. I’m just speaking the truth, so just say amen or say ouch. When President Obama beat then-Senator Clinton, some of them white women were so mad that they voted for McCain. So don’t come, don’t bring it to the feet of Black people. We’re always saving this country.”

Neo-fascism kills you quick, neoliberalism kills you slow. pic.twitter.com/M8AWqfIZP3 — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) March 26, 2024

Nina Turner, YouTube screenshot, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ow14f-B8BLA