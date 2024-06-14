Black America Reacts To White House Juneteenth Party

Republicans took to social media on June 10 to mock President Joe Biden after he appeared motionless for nearly a minute during a Juneteenth musical performance at the White House. The 81-year-old president stood still as gospel singer Kirk Franklin performed “Love Theory,” while Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and other dignitaries danced along on the South Lawn, The Hill reported.

The Trump campaign’s war room account on X posted, “Lights are on but no one’s home,” in response to Biden’s behavior. Trump campaign adviser Steven Cheung joked that the president seemed under the influence, tweeting, “BIDEN: These edibles ain’t s—-. 15 minutes later,” along with a video clip of Biden standing rigid, The New York Post reported.

Biden’s Juneteenth celebration also got called out by Black Twitter.

Margaret Kimberley tweeted, “#Juneteenth was once a people’s holiday with great significance. Turning it into a legal holiday is the worst thing that could have happened. Now it is trash with Billy Porter kissing Biden’s hand.

Despite the criticisms, Biden expressed pride in the celebration, stating, “The White House lawn has never seen anything like this before,” and highlighting his role in designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021.

The event featured performances by artists such as Kirk Franklin, Gladys Knight, Trombone Shorty, Doug E. Fresh, and Patti LaBelle. The event marked the upcoming holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

In his remarks, Biden warned of ongoing GOP-led efforts to roll back rights for Black Americans. “Old ghosts in new garments trying to take us back,” he said, pointing to threats against voting rights, diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and educational content about Black history. “Our history is not just about the past, it’s about our present and our future,” Biden said.

