VP Kamala Harris Host Concert With Lil Wayne And Too Short: Will Juneteenth Holiday, Concerts, And More Symbolism Help Biden?

The White House held a Hip-Hop, star-studded outdoor bash on Sept. 9, courtesy of Vice President Kamala Harris. While the event was to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the genre, some are wondering if it was another tactic by President Joe Biden’s administration to win Black votes.
In attendance for the Front Lawn house party was a Who’s Who of Hip-Hop, such as Lil Wayne, who in 2020 endorsed Donald Trump for reelection, Common, Too Short, Jeezy, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, MC Lyte, Wale, and others.
Harris, in collaboration with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Coalition and Live Nation Urban, honored the cultural movement’s impact on the world.
“And I will tell you as a daughter of Oakland, California, Hip Hop has been a part of my life since its very beginning,” said Harris, HipHopDX reported.
While it seemed like a fun time was had by all, including Harris, who was caught on video dancing, some wonder if it was a ploy to get Black voters to support Biden for reelection. Observers cite such gestures as this and Biden’s enacting the Juneteenth federal holiday order in 2021 as a sign he wants to appease Black voters.
After all, his support is slipping in the Black community.
On average, Biden leads Trump by just 53 percent to 28 percent among registered nonwhite voters in a compilation of Times/Siena polls from 2022 and 2023, which includes over 1,500 nonwhite respondents, The New York Times reported.
In an MSNBC opinion piece written by Zeeshan Aleem, he noted Biden has a problem with voters of color with Black voters jumping to the GOP, even though the Republicans has adopted more of a white nationalist stance.
“The Trump era ushered in a new mode of white nationalism within the Republican Party and helped trigger a more resolute commitment to anti-bigotry in the Democratic Party,” he wrote.
Aleem added, “Theoretically, such an ideological shift could have increased Black and Latino voter support for Democrats, as that party became a more vocal champion of marginalized communities. Instead, the trend is heading in the opposite direction.”
Vice President Kamala Harris dancing at White House Hip-Hop celebration, Sept. 9 on the Front Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.