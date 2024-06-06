MAGA Scores $150 Million After Guilty Verdict: VP Search Heats Up

Former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential search is heating up, even as he awaits sentencing following a recent guilty verdict in New York on felony charges. With just weeks to go before the Republican National Convention, Trump’s campaign has begun distributing vetting materials to several top contenders, narrowing the field to three or four primary candidates for VP.

According to sources familiar with the process, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance are among the frontrunners. Some sources suggest the race is particularly focused on Burgum, Rubio, and Vance.

The search, however, is far from settled. Sources close to the discussions indicate that Trump’s shortlist is fluid, with the potential for new candidates to emerge and others to be dropped. Other names that have surfaced include South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, New York Representative Elise Stefanik, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, and Ben Carson, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Trump.

Trump’s senior adviser, Brian Hughes, emphasized the secrecy surrounding the decision process. “Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying, unless the person is named Donald J. Trump,” he told NBC News.

Found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to an adult film actress, Trump’s trial has effectively become an audition stage for his VP hopefuls. Burgum, Vance, and other prospects have frequently defended Trump on television and some have appeared alongside him in court.

Since his conviction, Trump’s campaign has raised nearly $151 million. On June 3, his campaign said that, together with the Republican National Committee, Trump raised $141 million in May, with $53 million of that raised online in the 24 hours after his conviction, The Washington Post reported.

Donald Trump in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)