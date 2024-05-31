Donald Trump Convicted Of All 34 Felonies: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg And Democrats Celebrate

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on May 30 on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, related to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. This marks the first time a former U.S. president has been convicted of a crime.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg held a press conference following the conviction, expressing satisfaction with the outcome. “I did my job. Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor. And that’s exactly what we did here. The jury has spoken,” Bragg stated. He emphasized that his office handled the case with the same diligence as any other white-collar crime, CNBC reported.

Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a scheme to influence the 2016 presidential election. The jury, after less than 10 hours of deliberation over two days, found Trump guilty on all counts.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges. Following the verdict, Trump condemned the trial as rigged and the judge as corrupt, vowing to fight until the end. He claimed the real verdict would come on Election Day, Fox News reported.

Sentencing for Trump is scheduled for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to be formally nominated as the GOP’s presidential candidate for 2024. Each count carries a maximum sentence of four years, totaling a potential 136 years in prison. However, Judge Juan Merchan is not bound to impose the maximum sentence.

The charges stemmed from a $130,000 payment made by Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen to Daniels to prevent her from disclosing an alleged affair with Trump. Both Cohen and Daniels testified during the trial, with Cohen asserting that Trump directed the payment to protect his 2016 campaign.

Trump faces several other legal battles, including charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the mishandling of classified documents. He also owes over $450 million in damages from a civil business fraud judgment and nearly $90 million from defamation cases

The Biden campaign quickly responded to the verdict. “The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater,” stated Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler.

Trump remains free without bail and is expected to appeal the verdict. His eligibility to run for president is unaffected by the conviction.

Photo: Alvin Bragg, now Manhattan District Attorney, speaks with supporters on election night, in New York, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)Former President Donald Trump in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)