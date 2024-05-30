Report: Federal Prosecutors Are Expected To Bring Diddy Accusers Before Grand Jury

Federal prosecutors are preparing to bring the accusers of Sean “Diddy” Combs before a grand jury in New York City, according to sources reported by CNN. Plaintiffs who have filed civil lawsuits against Combs have been notified that they may be called to testify.

Since November, the producer and Bad Boy Records founder has been named in eight civil lawsuits, seven of which directly accuse him of sexual assault. One of these lawsuits, filed by his ex-girlfriend and artist, singer Cassie Ventura, was settled just a day after filing. Another lawsuit implicates one of Combs’ son, Christian, in sexual assault, with Sean Combs accused of aiding and abetting.

“It’s much bigger than just these lawsuits,” one of the sources familiar with the investigation told CNN.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confirmed to CNN that the investigation is ongoing but declined to comment on the grand jury plans. Investigators are still gathering evidence and questioning potential sources, aiming to build a robust case against Combs.

Authorities raided Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March as part of a federal probe focusing on sex trafficking, money laundering, and illegal drugs. Federal agents are reportedly in possession of video footage from inside Combs’ residences, which is being reviewed as part of the investigation. Sources indicate that the scope of the investigation extends beyond the initial lawsuits, suggesting broader criminal activities.

Combs has consistently denied the allegations. In December 2023, after several lawsuits were filed, he issued a statement on social media calling the allegations “sickening” and claiming they were motivated by accusers seeking financial gain. However, when a hotel surveillance video was released earlier this month of his attacking Cassie in 2016, he released a video apology about the incident, The New York Post reported.

Photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/diddy/?hl=en