Video Of Diddy’s Violent Attack On Cassie Leaked, Mogul Apologizes

Sean “Diddy” Combs issued a public apology on May 19 for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016. This admission came two days after CNN released exclusive hotel surveillance footage showing the incident. The video depicts Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging, and kicking Ventura in a hallway of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, CNN reported.

In a video statement posted on Instagram, Combs said, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Previously, Combs had denied Ventura’s allegations, which were the basis of a lawsuit filed by Ventura in November. The lawsuit was settled the next day, but the emergence of the video has intensified scrutiny on Combs.

Meredith Firetog, an attorney for Ventura, criticized Combs’ apology, stating, “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

The surveillance footage, dated March 5, 2016, shows Ventura exiting a hotel room and walking to a bank of elevators. Combs, wearing only a towel, is seen running after Ventura, grabbing her by the neck, and throwing her to the floor, AP reported. He then kicks her twice and drags her by her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away. Ventura slowly stands, gathers items from the floor, and tries to use a phone near the elevators. Combs returns, shoves Ventura, and throws an object at her before walking away again.

Sean “Diddy” Combs (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)