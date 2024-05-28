Papua New Guinea Landslide Has Buried 2,000 People, Officials Say

On May 24, a devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea’s remote northern highlands buried over 2,000 people alive, according to officials who informed the United Nations on May 27. The landslide struck the village of Yambali and a nearby work camp, causing destruction to buildings and food gardens as well as the local economy.

Government officials, who visited the disaster site on May 26, reported that the official death toll had surged from a few dozen to 670, with many more feared to be trapped under the rubble. Lusete Laso Mana, an official from the national disaster center, stated in a letter to the United Nations that rescue efforts are severely hampered by blocked highways and unstable ground, which pose ongoing dangers to both rescue teams and survivors, The New York Times reported.

“The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused major impact on the economic lifeline of the country,” Mana wrote.

The remains of six people had been recovered so far, AP News reported. About 3,800 people had been living in the area prior to the landslide, BBC reported.

The disaster area, located in Enga Province near the Porgera gold mine, is a densely populated region characterized by difficult jungle terrain. The mine is operated by Canadian company Barrick Gold in partnership with China’s Zijin Mining. Papua New Guinea, a country with around 12 million people, is rich in natural resources but remains largely underdeveloped, making it particularly vulnerable to natural disasters.

United Nations officials said they are monitoring the situation closely, emphasizing that long-term and complex assistance will be necessary to address the catastrophe’s aftermath.

Britain’s King Charles III, who is also head of state of Papua New Guinea, sent his and the Queen’s condolences on May. 27.

“I have faith that your communities will come together to support the survivors and the recovery in these heartbreaking circumstances,” his statement on X read.

In April, President Joe Biden seemingly insulted the people of Papua New Guinea by suggesting during a campaign speech that is uncle who fought in during World War II and disappeared while Papua New Guinea had been eaten by cannibals. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape shot back, "President Biden's remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; however, my country does not deserve to be labeled as such. World War II was not the doing of my people; however, they were needlessly dragged into a conflict that was not their doing." Marape added, "I urge President Biden to get the White House to look into cleaning up these remains of WWII so the truth about missing servicemen like Ambrose Finnegan can be put to rest."

