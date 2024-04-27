President Of Papua New Guinea Tells President Joe Biden: Our Nation Doesn’t Deserve Being Labeled Cannibals

President Joe Biden’s recent comments hinting at cannibalism during World War II in Papua New Guinea have ignited a diplomatic row, with Prime Minister James Marape asserting that his nation deserves better treatment.

Biden’s offhand remark about his uncle’s fate in Papua New Guinea, suggesting cannibals might have eaten him, has drawn sharp criticism from this Island nation’s leader. Marape, while acknowledging that Biden may have misspoken, emphasized that Papua New Guinea should not be labeled based on outdated stereotypes.

Wait – MORE Biden Family Members Eaten By Cannibals?!



After giving a story this morning about his grandfather Ambrose Finnegan being shot down in a cannibal-infested area and disappearing, NOW Joe Biden says his "Uncle Bosey" was the one shot down and disappeared in New Guinea… pic.twitter.com/Ffsjzh6PL1 — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) April 17, 2024

“President Biden’s remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; however, my country does not deserve to be labeled as such,” Marape said.

Cannibalism was documented to have once been practiced among some remote tribes in the region, but has not been for generations, CNN reported.

“World War II was not the doing of my people; however, they were needlessly dragged into a conflict that was not their doing,” Marape said.

Do you feel Joe Biden is in trouble when CNN fact checks him on everything from his uncle being eaten by cannibals to the economy? pic.twitter.com/UVHvqXNIOB — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 22, 2024

“I urge President Biden to get the White House to look into cleaning up these remains of WWII so the truth about missing servicemen like Ambrose Finnegan can be put to rest.”

The diplomatic fallout has raised concerns about the impact on relations between the U.S. and Papua New Guinea, particularly as Washington seeks to deepen its influence in the strategically significant Pacific region. Marape warned that Biden’s remarks could undermine bilateral ties, urging the U.S. to reconsider its approach, NBC News reported.

Doocy: “Why is President Biden saying that his Uncle Bosie was eaten by cannibals?”



WH press sec: “The president had an emotional, and I think, a symbolic moment" pic.twitter.com/JYF00u5rI5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 19, 2024

The dispute also highlights the ongoing challenges related to World War II remains in Papua New Guinea. Tens of thousands of soldiers, including Americans, lost their lives in the conflict, and many of their remains are still unrecovered. Marape called on the U.S. to assist in locating and repatriating these fallen servicemen, emphasizing the need for closure and respect for the sacrifices made during the war.

The US Embassy in PNG addressed Biden’s comments, saying the U.S. “respects the people and culture of Papua New Guinea and remains committed to furthering respectful relations between our democracies,” CNN reported.

“President Biden highlighted his uncle’s story as he made the case for honoring our sacred commitment to equip those we send to war,” the embassy said in a statement.

“U.S. Embassy Port Moresby and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency are dedicated to locating and recovering WWII remains in Papua New Guinea.”

