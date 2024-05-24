No Prison For Former Top Baltimore Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby

Marilyn Mosby, the former State’s Attorney for Baltimore, was spared prison time on May 23 for charges of perjury and mortgage fraud. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby sentenced Mosby to 12 months of home confinement, 100 hours of community service, and three years of supervised release.

Mosby, who gained national attention for her role in charging police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, expressed gratitude after her sentencing, but vowed to continue to fight her conviction. “I’m just so incredibly grateful,” she told supporters outside the courthouse. “This is not over, but God was here today.”

Mosby, 44, was convicted of lying about her financial status to make early withdrawals from her retirement funds during the covid-19 pandemic and falsely claiming that $5,000 of her own money was a gift from her then-husband for a Florida condominium purchase. Despite maintaining her innocence, she declined to address the court before her sentencing. Her lawyers plan to appeal the conviction and seek a presidential pardon.

The government had sought a 20-month prison sentence, while Mosby’s defense argued for probation. Sentencing guidelines suggested 12 to 18 months of incarceration. However, Judge Griggsby decided against prison time, emphasizing Mosby’s public service record and the impact of incarceration on her two daughters, AP reported.



Judge Griggsby acknowledged the seriousness of Mosby’s offenses and described her actions as displaying a “pattern of dishonesty.” While the crimes did not have “victims in a traditional sense,” Griggsby noted that Baltimore suffered because of Mosby’s actions. The judge also pointed to Mosby’s lack of contrition, as evidenced by her public claims that the prosecution was politically motivated. Nonetheless, the judge credited Mosby’s contributions to public service and her role as a mother, The Baltimore Sun reported.



Mosby’s supporters, including civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, celebrated the sentence outside the courthouse. Crump and others argued that Mosby was targeted for prosecution due to her efforts to reform the criminal justice system and her decision to charge officers in connection with Freddie Gray’s death.

Marilyn Mosby, photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/C7DQ2O9Mdr5/?hl=en