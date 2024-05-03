Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Request Pardon From Biden: I Was Targeted, Did Nothing Wrong

Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking President Joe Biden for a pardon amid facing sentencing for mortgage fraud. Mosby, who continues to vehemently asserts her innocence, maintains that she was unjustly targeted and subjected to a politically motivated prosecution.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Mosby reiterated her stance, asserting, “I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong, nothing illegal, nothing criminal.” She also spoke of her plea to Biden to recognize the political nature of her convictions and intervene accordingly.

Mosby’s legal woes stem from two separate federal trials. In November 2023, she was convicted of perjury related to false claims of financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the unlawful withdrawal of $90,000 from the city’s retirement system, CBS News reported.

Subsequently, in February, she faced a conviction on a count of mortgage fraud, with prosecutors alleging that she made false statements on loan applications to secure financing for two vacation homes in Florida.

Throughout her legal battles, Mosby has maintained that the charges against her are unfounded and politically motivated. She contends that the timing of the investigations, coinciding with her reelection bid, and the manner in which they were conducted, point to a deliberate effort to discredit and dismantle her career.

Her supporters argue that the punishment far exceeds the alleged crimes and that she has been unfairly singled out for prosecution due to her attempts to hold law enforcement officers accountable, particularly in high-profile cases like the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man who died in Baltimore police custody, The New York Post reported.

Mosby is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23 and she faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Photo: Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks at a news conference in Baltimore, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)