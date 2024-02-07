U.S. Government And Federal Jury Convict Former Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby Of Making False Mortgage Application

Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been convicted of mortgage fraud in a federal trial. The Feb. 6 conviction, which comes after a separate conviction on perjury charges in November, marks a major legal setback for the once-prominent prosecutor.

The trial centered around allegations that Mosby made false statements on loan applications to purchase two vacation homes in Florida. While she was found guilty on one count of mortgage fraud, the jury acquitted her on a second charge, The Baltimore Sun reported

The charges stemmed from claims that Mosby, 44, misrepresented a pandemic-related hardship to withdraw funds from her retirement account, which were then used for down payments on the properties. Prosecutors argued that she repeatedly lied on the mortgage applications.

“Ms. Mosby’s conduct undermines the confidence the public deserves to have in their government officials,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office in a press statement. “The jury’s decision holds Ms. Mosby accountable for disregarding the laws she swore to uphold. The FBI works diligently to ensure that anyone who engages in fraud and corruption will be held accountable for their bad acts.”

Mosby, who served two terms as Baltimore’s state’s attorney, gained national attention for her progressive policies and high-profile cases.

During the trial, emotional testimony was presented by Mosby and her ex-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby. Nick Mosby admitted to lying to Marilyn about their outstanding federal tax debt, citing embarrassment as the reason. Marilyn maintained that she did not intentionally make false statements on the loan applications and trusted real estate professionals and her husband. She testified that she signed the applications in good faith, having never purchased property before.

Mosby faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for the mortgage fraud conviction and up to five years for each count of perjury. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

NPR reported that Mosby is just one of other Black officials to be probed for corruption as of late.

Photo: Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks at a news conference in Baltimore, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)