Biden Claims Trump ‘Hurt Black People Every Chance He Got’ In Atlanta Radio Interview

In a recent interview with Atlanta radio host Big Tigger, President Joe Biden made a pointed critique of former President Donald Trump’s impact on Black Americans.

“Look, Trump hurt Black people every chance he got,” Biden stated.

“I have done more for Black Americans than anybody, except for the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.” Donald Trump has repeatedly made this statement.

But according to Biden, there several key areas where he believes Trump’s policies were detrimental to Black people, including economic disparities. Biden asserted that Black unemployment and uninsured rates increased under Trump, and that his tax plan disproportionately benefited white households over Black ones, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Biden also cited Trump’s COVID-19 response as a problem for the Black community. He blamed Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic for higher death rates in Black communities and the closure of many Black-owned businesses.

“Black unemployment, uninsurance rates went up under Trump. Trump’s tax plan reinforced discrimination. Typical white households got double the cut of the typical Black household. They botched COVID-19 response, leaving Black people dead and Black-owned businesses shuttered,” he said.

He also mentioned social inequities. Biden criticized the Trump administration for reinforcing systemic discrimination through economic policies and failing to support minority communities effectively.

Biden’s remarks on the Atlanta radio show on May 15 are part of a broader effort to solidify his support among Black voters, crucial for his re-election bid. His spoke on May 19 at Morehouse College’s commencement. And during a recent visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, he stated, “Black history is American history,” Reuters reported.

In his conversation with Big Tigger, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the needs of Black Americans while criticizing Trump for policies he believes exacerbated racial inequalities. “I’ve been clear: I want my administration to look like America, and that includes making sure Black voices are heard and represented at the highest levels,” Biden said.

(L-R) Donald Trump, photo via campaign website, https://www.donaldjtrump.com/Joe Biden, photo via campaign website, https://joebiden.com