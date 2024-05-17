Morehouse President Dave Thomas May Shut Down Biden Commencement Speech, Over Protests

Morehouse College President David Thomas announced that the institution would halt its commencement ceremonies “on the spot” if student protests disrupt President Joe Biden‘s upcoming graduation speech. In an exclusive interview with CNN, Thomas emphasized that the college would not involve police to remove protesters in zip ties during the event.

Biden is scheduled to deliver the commencement address this May 19 at Morehouse, one of the nation’s leading historically Black colleges. This appearance coincides with ongoing national protests against Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which have led to heightened security measures and police interventions at other colleges nationwide.

“What we won’t allow is disruptive behavior that prevents the ceremony or services from proceeding in a manner that those in attendance can partake and enjoy,” Thomas stated. “For example, prolonged shouting down of the president as he speaks. I have also made a decision that we will not ask police to take individuals out of commencement in zip ties. If faced with the choice, I will cease the ceremonies on the spot if we were to reach that position.”

He stressed that Morehouse values free speech but will not tolerate “hate speech” or calls for violence, Newsweek reported.

“I would rather be the first president to have a failed commencement than to say you are less important than the ceremonies of this institution,” Thomas told CNN. “We should never put the ego of the institution above our values. And one of our values is to see the humanity in all.”

Photo: Morehouse College