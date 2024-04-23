Morehouse College Students Voice Concerns About Biden Campus Speech, Question Decision

Morehouse College is preparing for President Joe Biden to deliver its commencement address on May 19th. However, this decision has sparked controversy among some faculty members who have raised objections, citing concerns related to Biden’s policies, particularly regarding his stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

EXCLUSIVE: President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at Morehouse College’s May 19 graduation ceremony, according to three officials with direct knowledge of the decision. https://t.co/adlSY6ZbRb — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) April 22, 2024

Morehouse College’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, Kendrick Brown, sent an email to faculty members addressing the issue, NBC reported. In the email, Brown acknowledged receiving inquiries from concerned faculty members regarding rumors about Biden’s selection as the commencement speaker.

Proud that @POTUS is the commencement speaker this year at my alma mater, @Morehouse! https://t.co/2di6gjDkj1 — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) April 22, 2024

Campuses across the country have become focal points for protests over Biden’s support for Israel during the conflict with Hamas, which began in October, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

aipac has put a lot of resources into recruiting black students like morehouse alum bakari sellers, to strategically refute the apartheid charges. I hope he won’t be welcomed w/ open arms but it’s v possible https://t.co/EV8JQmEXnW — khadijah (@UpFromTheCracks) April 23, 2024

P tweeted, “The Morehouse men that I’ve spoken to or follow – they not feeling that shit at all.”

P also tweeted, “Joe Biden has no business speaking at Morehouse’s commencement ceremony. Election year brings out the stupid smh.”

Lee Thee Stalli tweeted, “Makes more sense for the VP to speak at Spelman’s commencement than for the President to speak at Morehouse’s but what do I know”.

Anthony Coley seems to think it was a good opportunity for Biden, tweeting, “

Major props to @Morehouse for choosing Biden for the ‘24 commencement. To those not in the HBCU scene, know this—our commencements hit differently: There may be a few protests on the fringes, but students & families won’t let anything dim the significance of their special day.”

Barbara Patterson responded, “I agree! President Biden is going right into the lion’s den to take on the perception that black men are for Trump. Biden needs to remind the men of #Morehouse who helped them during and after the pandemic. It wasn’t Trump! @POTUS #HBCU”.

blackbiird tweeted, “Biden at Morehouse. I get WHY he would want to do it. (The Black vote) but BABY!!! You KNOW them children are going to protest, right?! You KNNNOOOOWWW they are going to call you out for Palestine, right? And if you don’t, you don’t know your audience! Protest is HBCU DNA!”

President Joe Biden (AP/Meg Kinnard)