Who Is Top Producer Metro Boomin? 7 Things To Know About The Former Morehouse College Student Caught Up In Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Drama

Hip-hop has been buzzing with tension lately, and at the center of it all is top producer Metro Boomin. Known for his dark production style, Metro Boomin has recently found himself embroiled in the ongoing drama between rap heavyweights Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Here are seven things to know about the former Morehouse College student caught up in the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar drama.

1. Early Life And Career Beginnings

Born Leland Tyler Wayne in 1993 in St. Louis, Missouri, Metro Boomin discovered his passion for music production at a young age. He started making beats at just 13 and quickly gained recognition for his talent.

As he refined his production skills during high school, he started using social media platforms like Twitter to connect with established rap artists and submit beats for potential music placements.

2. Fame Followed

Metro’s big break came when he moved to Atlanta to attend Morehouse College in 2011. There, he began collaborating with local artists, including Future and Young Thug, eventually leading to his rise to fame in the Hip-Hop scene.

Wayne rose to prominence as a producer with the 2014 hit single “Tuesday” for iLoveMakonnen, reaching number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. He continued his success with a series of acclaimed singles in 2016, such as “Jumpman” by Drake and Future, “Low Life” by Future, and his inaugural chart-topper, “Bad and Boujee” by Migos. This streak continued with contributions to “Congratulations” by Post Malone, “Tunnel Vision” by Kodak Black, “Mask Off” by Future, and “Bank Account” by 21 Savage. His second number-one hit came with “Heartless” by the Weeknd.

Metro Boomin’s looking like an evil villain with that grin while playing Kendrick’s verse on Like That 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n1RL3xv9s8 — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) April 1, 2024

3. Critical Acclaim

Throughout his career, Metro Boomin has worked with some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, including Drake, Future, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd.

4. Major Collaborations

Metro Boomin’s discography boasts an impressive list of chart-topping hits. He has produced or co-produced tracks like “Jumpman” by Drake and Future, “Bad and Boujee” by Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, and “Heartless” by The Weeknd, among many others.

5. Solo Projects

In addition to his work as a producer, Metro Boomin has also released several solo projects. These include collaborative albums like “Savage Mode” and “Savage Mode II” with 21 Savage, as well as his debut studio album “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” and its follow-up “Heroes & Villains.”

In May 2013, Metro unveiled his inaugural mixtape, “19 & Boomin.” After releasing several warm-up singles featuring artists such as Trinidad James and Gucci Mane, Metro dropped the mixtape on October 7, 2013, with hosting assistance from the mixtape website LiveMixtapes. The mixtape comprised entirely original tracks, notably including “Maison Margiela” featuring Future and “Some More” featuring Young Thug, both of which were later accompanied by music videos.

6. Producer Tags

Metro Boomin is known for his iconic producer tags, including “If Young Metro don’t trust you I’m gon’ shoot you” and “Metro Boomin want some more, nigga.”

7. Recent Controvers y

Metro Boomin recently found himself in the middle of a feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar after the release of the song “Like That” featuring Future, Variety reported. Kendrick’s verse on the track was perceived as a direct diss towards Drake, sparking a heated exchange between the two rappers and their respective camps, HipHopDX reported.

According to Billboard, “Like That,” a collaboration between Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar, debuted at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track is featured on the new album “We Don’t Trust You” by Future and Metro Boomin, Pitch Fork reported.

Metro Boomin, photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyy5499rh4d/?hl=en&img_index=1