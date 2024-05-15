Why ‘Ant Man’ Anthony Edwards Is Compared To Michael Jordan

It seems “‘Ant-Man,” NBA star Anthony Edwards is the new heir apparent to Air Jordan.

While LeBron James still commands major NBA attention, successors to his throne are emerging, particularly in Minnesota, where 22-year-old Edwards is introducing himself as the next potential face of the league. Known as “Ant-Man,” Edwards is drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan in terms of style, athleticism, and mentality.

James, who is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, remains a dominant force at 39 years old, averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists this season. Despite his achievements, James has not been compared to Air Jordan. But, Edwards’ game and demeanor have sparked consistent comparisons to the legendary Jordan, even though he is playing for the relatively obscure Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Obviously, they [Jordan and Edwards] have a lot of the same mannerisms,” Timberwolves guard Mike Conley told Fox Sports. “The moves, the fadeaways, the athleticism, the poster dunks, the blocks, the defensive stuff that he does. But really, just his drive is kinda the main thing. That same kind of work ethic, that same kind of ‘I don’t sleep at all at night because I’m ready to play, I’m ready to hoop.’”

But Edwards is less comfortable with the comparisons.

“I want it to stop,” Edwards said, according to Yahoo. “He’s the greatest of all time. I can’t be compared to him.”

But reportedly Jordan seems similarities in their games.

Still, it is through his efforts that the Timberwolves are getting noticed and winning–though their wins might be coming to an end.

After securing two victories in Denver to kick off the Western Conference semifinals against the reigning champions, the Timberwolves initially appeared as presumptive NBA champions. However, their fortunes took a downturn as the Denver Nuggets responded with two wins in Minneapolis, leaving some observers to view the Timberwolves as dead in the water.

On May 14, Nikola Jokic’s stellar performance led the Denver Nuggets to a commanding 112-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their second-round NBA playoff series. With 40 points and 13 assists, Jokic guided the Nuggets to their third consecutive win, putting them ahead 3-2 in the series and positioning them just one victory away from securing a spot in the Western Conference finals. Edwards having an off night, tallying 18 points on 5-of-15 shooting, CBS Sports reported.

Anthony Edwards, photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/C6trRaIgUuk/?hl=en&img_index=1/basketball, Photo by Markus Spiske: https://www.pexels.com/photo/basketball-hoop-in-basketball-court-1752757/